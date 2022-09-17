3 Players That Impressed in Golden Knights 2nd Prospect Game

A shootout was required for game two of the Vegas Golden Knights rookie camp. 2021 Kings first-round pick Brandt Clarke scored the shootout winner in walk-off fashion to hand the Golden Knights a 5-4 loss. The VGK are now 0-1-1 in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff, hosted by the San Jose Sharks.

They will finish up their scrimmage schedule Monday with a 12:30 pm game against the Anaheim Ducks prospects.

Lyndon McCallum, Mason Primeau, Connor Corcoran, and Layton Ahac all scored for the Golden Knights. Martin Chromiak scored two for the Kings. Bennet Rossmy and Taylor Ward also had goals.

Primeau and Justin Nachbaur fought at the end of the first period, and Carter Souch was ejected at the end of regulation with a hit to the head on Clarke. The Golden Knights, mostly thanks to goaltender Jesper Vikman, killed off an entire five-minute overtime penalty to force the shootout.

Three Standouts

Kaedan Korczak

Kaedan Korczak is perhaps the player on the Golden Knights rookie camp roster who is most ready for the NHL. He may have to wait a year, given the logjam of solid defensemen in the organization. But his Saturday performance didn’t hurt his chances at all, as he looked great.

He did a great job of being the stalwart defenseman the team needed and along with Layton Ahac, provided the Golden Knights with a solid top-pairing defense. His backchecking was something that stood out to me in particular as he rushed back on multiple plays to put a stick on a puck.

On top of this, he kept the puck in the offensive zone on the blue line frequently. His neutral zone game was strong as he made a specific play around a defender that set up McCallum’s goal. He also stopped the Kings on a 3-on-1 chance, again on the backcheck, in a play that would likely have been a goal had he not intervened. The 2019 second-round pick finished the game with two assists.

Lyndon McCallum

In his first game of rookie camp, Lynden McCallum impressed on a line with Mason Primeau and Zach Dean. He was good offensively, scoring a goal and getting an assist after 65 minutes and a shootout.

He and Primeau teamed up for a beauty of a goal in the second period as they cut through the offensive zone with lovely give and go. McCallum made a great pass to Primeau who scored to finish the play.

McCallum split last season between the Henderson Silver Knights and Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL. He is expected to play for the HSK this upcoming season and provide scoring.

Mason Primeau

Only an assist away from a Gordie Howe hat trick, Mason Primeau was today’s Joe Fleming. As mentioned before, Primeau scored on a beautiful give-and-go with McCallum.

But he also fought Kings prospect Justin Nachbaur in the first period. It was a spirited affair, with both players agreeing to the tussle unanimously and paying their respects to each other afterward.

Primeau is a 2019 fifth-round pick of the Golden Knights who also split last season between the Henderson Silver Knights and Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL.

Others that stood out: Jesper Vikman, Ivan Morozov, Layton Ahac, Zach Dean

Here are the line combinations from Saturday afternoon.

Golden Knights Prospect Lines

Daniel D’Amato- Ivan Morozov- Brendan Brisson

Mason Primeau- Zach Dean- Lynden McCallum

Jordan Gustafson- Matyas Sapovaliv- Ben Hemmerling

Carter Souch- Alex Swetlikoff- Justin Lies

Layton Ahac- Kaedan Korczak

Artur Cholach- Connor Corcoran

Will Riedell- Jace Weir

Jesper Vikman/Isaiah Saville

Spares: Lukas Cormier, Jakub Demek, Connor Ford, Marcus Kallionkieli, Jakub Brabenec, Patrick Guay, Daniil Chayka, and Joe Fleming