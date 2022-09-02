Golden Knights Wrap: How NHL Team Got Their Names

Here’s a goofy lil’ sketch for your Friday.

Oh, and so I don’t get in trouble, here are some links around the NHL.

Vegas Hockey Now

Alberta: Turns out Logan Thompson and Adin Hill went to middle school together.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

BREAKING: Just as I finished typing this up, the Vancouver Canucks resigned JT Miller to a massive contract.

Dallas: A big-name restricted free agent has been signed in Dallas with Jake Oettinger. Three years $4 million per.

Signings: A couple of late signings have been made we gear up for training camp. The Edmonton Oilers have signed Ryan Murray, and Winnipeg Jets signed Sam Gagner. James Neal (CBJ), and Jimmy Vesey (NYR) have also signed PTOs.

