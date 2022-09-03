Connect with us

Golden Knights Jerseys Ranked 2nd Worst In NHL By Fan Poll

Published

3 hours ago

on

Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)

The fans have spoken. The Vegas Golden Knights home jerseys, which are all but confirmed to be gold in 2022-23, have been voted the second-worst uniforms in the NHL in a recent fan survey done by JFresh Hockey.

Fans were asked to rate all 32 NHL team’s uniforms on a scale of 1-10, and the Golden Knights finished with an average of 4.0 out of 10. Over 3,000 votes were counted.

Only the Anaheim Ducks were ranked lower than the Golden Knights. Here are the results:

A couple of takeaways that I have:

– I’m surprised to see the Chicago Blackhawks so low. Back when they were winning Stanley Cups, and before their current roster teardown and scandals, it was widely agreed upon that the Blackhawks had the best jerseys in the NHL.

– The Avalanche are too high, and the Jets are too low. Again, I think people are letting their biases of how good these teams affect how they think of the jerseys themselves. They’re two separate things.

– Am I the only one that remembers when people used to HATE the Kachina Coyotes jerseys?

– For the Golden Knights, I understand why people aren’t fans of the pure gold jerseys. But I will say that the survey itself did not provide a photo of each jersey that people were voting for.

I bring this up because I am willing to bet that many people don’t realize that the VGK are switching to gold and may have voiced their opinions on the former homes grey jerseys instead.

If you need a refresher on all the Golden Knight’s aesthetic changes for the upcoming season, we’ve got you covered. New homes jerseys, rumored reverse retros, a Circa Sports patch, home-ice logo, and more.

Back to the survey, JFresh did this last offseason as well and comparing and contrasting the two sees the Golden Knights take a dramatic plummet with the Edmonton Oilers making a rise.

If you’re curious about what my rough ranking would be, look no further.

CHI, CGY, MTL, PIT, STL, DET, WPG, SJS, BUF, BOS, TOR, LAK, ARZ, OTT, NYR, SEA, NJD, EDM, DAL, VGK, VAN, NSH, FLA, COL, TBL, NYI, CAR, CBJ, PHI, ANA, WSH, MIN

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now and writes for the Boulder City Review-Journal. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

