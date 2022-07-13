Connect with us

Golden Knights Sign AHL Forward Sheldon Rempal

9 hours ago

Sheldon Rempal Vegas Golden Knights headshot (Photo- ESPN)

The Vegas Golden Knights have made their second signing of NHL free agency on Wednesday. They have signed 26-year-old winger Sheldon Rempal to a two-way contract.

The exact contract details have not been released. The Golden Knights are expected to release the information regarding Rempal, KHL forward Sakari Manninen, and an extension for Reilly Smith later today.

Rempal is a Canadian forward who last played in the Vancouver Canucks organization in 2021-22. He played just one game in the NHL, but in 55 games with the Abbotsford Canucks he scored 33 goals, 36 assists, and 69 points.

At 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, Rempal is undrafted but worked his way into the league in 2018-19 with the Los Angeles Kings before playing three games with the Carolina Hurricanes and then one with the Canucks.

With 11 games of NHL experience under his belt, Rempal is still looking for his first NHL point.

This signing gives the Golden and Silver Knights depth in the organization. The VGK were ravaged by injuries last season and over-relied on guys like Jonas Rondbjerg and Jake Leschyshyn.

Rempal can help ease the workload if the Golden Knights have more injuries in 2022-23 and their organizational depth is challenged once more.

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now and writes for the Boulder City Review-Journal. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

