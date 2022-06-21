Golden Knights Sign Daniil Miromanov To Two Year Extention

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed depth AHL defenseman Daniil Miromanov to a two-year contract extension. Jesse Granger of the Athletic was the first to report the news with Miromanov’s AAV coming in at $762,500. This makes him eligible to play in both the NHL and AHL in 2022-23.

With the Golden Knight’s injury dilemma in 2021-22, Miromanov was relied upon to make his NHL debut and play in 11 games for the VGK. He tallied his first NHL point and assist against the Colorado Avalanche on an October Chandler Stephenson goal.

Miromanov will likely spend this upcoming season in between the AHL and NHL once more when injuries arise. In 53 games with the Henderson Silver Knights, Miromanov scored 11 goals, 29 assists, 40 points, and was a +11. An undrafted free agent, Miromanov was signed from the KHL by the VGK.

That’s one restricted free agent off the charts for general manager Kelly McCrimmon and the Golden Knights. Listing out all free agents the Golden Knights have gives McCrimmon 15 more names.

They are Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Roy, Brett Howden, Nicolas Hague, Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg, Jack Dugan, Ben Jones, Brayden Pachal, and Dylan Ferguson as restricted free agents, and Reilly Smith, Mattias Janmark, Sven Baertschi, Jake Bischoff, and Gage Quinney as unrestricted free agents.

After the Evgenii Dadonov for Shea Weber’s contract cap space trade, the Golden Knights have roughly $5.2 million in salary-cap space to work with this offseason.