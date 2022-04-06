Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday 72: Lines And Notes For Rematch vs Canucks
The Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4, 82 points) will take on the Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10, 74 points) yet again Wednesday. It will be Organ Donar night at T-Mobile Arena with all fans set to receive light-up sticks and the VGK set to wear special jerseys for warmups that will later be auctioned off.
The Golden Knights are currently out of a playoff spot as the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, and Dallas Stars all won Tuesday night. The VGK can once again flip-flop the Stars in the standings for the second Wild Card position Wednesday night with a win against the Canucks.
The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames are also in action tonight but in terms of the main bunch of teams the Golden Knights are battling in the standings, there are no such games.
No lineup changes are expected for the Golden Knights as Peter DeBoer has ruled out a lot of players as “not close” such as Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty.
Keys to The Game
Locked-in Lehner
Robin Lehner made his return to the Golden Knights lineup Sunday after missing roughly a month with a lower-body injury. He backstopped the VGK stopping 26 of 28 shots with the only goals coming off of fluke errors such as an Alec Martinez own-goal.
Lehner’s confidence will be a huge factor to the Golden Knights during the stretch run. Logan Thompson was able to hold down the fort well in Lehner’s absence. Now it is up to Lehner to re-take the reigns as the team’s starting goaltender and get this team into the playoffs.
With this focus in mind, Lehner recently deleted his Twitter account to keep his mind on hockey.
“At the end of the day, I have to take care of myself first. It has not been an easy climate for us out there. I have been fine with that before but sometimes enough is enough,” Lehner said Tuesday.
Standout Shea
A positive storyline for the Golden Knights these last few games has been the team’s nearly fully-healthy defense. Nicolas Hague is the only regular D-man missing and Peter DeBoer has run with seven-defenseman ever since both Alec Martinez and Brayden McNabb returned.
This has resulted in a domino effect for the team’s defensemen as everybody is playing in their comfortable positions and where they usually thrive in the lineup. The biggest example of this has been Shea Theodore, who has three goals in his last three games.
No Room For Error
Things are winding down in the 2021-22 NHL season with the Golden Knights only having ten games remaining after Wednesday’s game. Thanks to being one of the few NHL teams that did not have many games postponed due to COVID-19, the Golden Knights are further into their schedule than most teams.
The Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, and Edmonton Oilers all have games at hand on the VGK which further drives home the point that every game matters for this team in the stretch run.
“Were a winning franchise and not making the playoffs would be unacceptable and we know that. It is good to have those expectations but handling them is another thing. We have done a pretty good job of handling them we have had crazy adversity this year,” said Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb on the SLGND Podcast.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Evgenii Dadonov- Jack Eichel- Chandler Stephenson
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Michael Amadio
Mattias Janmark- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar
Jonas Rondbjerg- Jake Leschyshyn- Dylan Coghlan*
Ben Hutton- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Alec Martinez- Zach Whitecloud
Robin Lehner/Logan Thompson
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
18.38% Powerplay (24th) and 78.72% Penalty Kill (19th)
PP1: Dadonov, Stephenson, Marchessault, Theodore, Eichel
PP2: Janmark, Karlsson, Roy, Coghlan, Pietrangelo
PK1: Karlsson, Roy, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Stephenson, Janmark, Martinez, Whitecloud
Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches/Taxi Squad
Mark Stone (back), Max Pacioretty (undisclosed), Reilly Smith (knee), Laurent Brossoit (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague (lower-body), Brett Howden (upper-body), William Carrier (lower-body), Nolan Patrick (undisclosed).
Projected Vancouver Canucks Line Combinations
Tanner Pearson- JT Miller- Conor Garland
Elias Pettersson- Bo Horvat- Brock Boeser
Jason Dickinson- Juho Lammikko- Will Lockwood
Vasily Podkolzin- Nic Petan- Alex Chiasson
Oliver Ekman-Larsson- Tyler Myers
Quinn Hughes- Luke Schenn
Travis Dermott- Tucker Poolman
Thatcher Demko/Jaroslav Halak
Vancouver Canucks Special Teams
21.70% Powerplay (15th) and 72.82% Penalty Kill (31st)
PP1- Boeser, Horvat, Miller, Hughes, Pettersson
PP2- Chiasson, Podkolzin, Pearson, Ekman-Larsson, Garland
PK1- Richardson, Lammikko, Dermott, Myers
PK2- Richardson, Pettersson, Schenn, Poolman
Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches
Brandon Sutter, Nils Hoglander, Kyle Burroughs
How to Watch/Listen
7:00 pm on At&t Sportsnet, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.