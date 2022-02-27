Golden Knights Daily Wrap: Blake Wheeler is Pissy, Barnburner in Detroit

The Vegas Golden Knights are struggling, having lost five of their last six games. They have only one win with their new toy in Jack Eichel and two teams have passed them in the Pacific Division standings recently. The Golden Knights were defeated this weekend by both the worst team in the league and the best team in the league in terms of overall standings.

Takeaways: Five takeaways from the Golden Knights 3-2 loss Saturday night against the Avalanche.

Colorado: A lot of Avalanche fans traveled to see their team win in Las Vegas. Colorado Hockey Now’s Adrian Dater gives his thoughts and observations from Saturday night’s game.

Meme of the day: I am not sure how I am just now coming across this video. Apparently, European soccer fans can sometimes resort to alternative methods when their team can’t score. Perhaps Golden Knights fans can adopt this strategy?

Detroit: There was an outdoor game yesterday between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning. It was a cool event and a fun game to watch. But it was completely overshadowed by the barnburner shootout between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night. A total of 17 combined goals were scored as the two team’s played last shot wins. Unreal.

Toronto: Your obligatory Steve Dangle reaction video to another crazy Maple Leaf’s game.

Colorado: Does Cal Clutterbuck make sense for the Colorado Avalanche?

Long Island: The New York Islanders lost two players against the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night with Mat Barzal and Zdeno Chara leaving the game. Also, Brock Nelson is struggling to stay consistent.

Washington: Like the Golden Knights, the Washington Capitals are currently underachieving and “have to find their game” heading into the stretch run.

Montreal: Is it time for the Canadiens to move Artturi Lehkonen?

Philly: Could the Flyers go after Jeff Petry? Will they trade Rasmus Ristolainen as well?

Arizona: Watch as Barrett Hayton cuts through the Winnipeg Jets defense like a hot knife through butter.

Pittsburgh: Kasperi Kapanen continues to struggle for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Dan Kingerski goes through his latest game against the New York Rangers shift-by-shift.

Pissing Match: Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler is the latest player to be involved in a media scuffle that included the word “piss” in some capacity.

Blake Wheeler to a reporter- “Are you looking to get into a pissing match?” pic.twitter.com/gvU6bQRNng — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) February 27, 2022

To wrap up today’s daily we will be discussing the current Russian invasion of Ukraine and how it is affecting the hockey world. Thoughts and prayers go to all those involved in this current unnecessary conflict. Alex Ovechkin spoke on the issue stating that he simply wanted “no more war.”

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek took to Twitter to voice his opinion on Ovechkin and the current matter involving Russian-born players in the NHL.

I also want to write, that I am very sorry for those Russian athletes, who condemn V. Putin and his Russian aggression in Ukraine. However, at the moment I also consider their exclusion a necessity. — Dominik Hasek (@hasek_dominik) February 26, 2022

Wayne Gretzky also voiced his opinion on the current situation. He believes that Russia should not be allowed to participate in this Summer’s rescheduled World Junior Championship.

KHL: Finnish-based Kontinental Hockey League team Jokerit Helsinki has pulled out of the 2021-22 season amidst the current conflict. Update- Dinamo Riga will also leave the KHL.