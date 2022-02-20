WATCH: Jack Eichel Scores His First Goal With The Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel has scored his first-ever goal with the Vegas Golden Knights in his third game with his new team. The goal came in the first period between the Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks Sunday afternoon.

Eichel’s patience was on display in this one as he set up Chandler Stephenson during a four-on-four chance. Stephenson used his patience to get Sharks goaltender James Reimer out of position and then gave the puck back to Eichel. Eichel then buried his first goal since January 28th, 2021

Jack Eichel gets his first goal with Vegas, and the @GoldenKnights are up 2-0! pic.twitter.com/y3jACGWtNt — AT&T SportsNet™ | RM West (@ATTSportsNetRMW) February 21, 2022

Eichel was acquired by the Golden Knights in a blockbuster trade that saw Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, and draft picks head to the Buffalo Sabres. It took Eichel approximately three months to return after he underwent artificial disk replacement surgery in mid-November.

The 25-year old forward only played 21 games with the Sabres in the 2021-22 season with the Sabres before his injury occurred. Now with the Golden Knights Eichel has a goal and an assist in three games.