Golden Knights Injury Update

Mark Stone Ruled Out For Calgary Game With Upper-Body Injury

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Mark Stone Vegas Golden Knights captain

Vegas Golden Knights captain and All-Star forward Mark Stone will not play Wednesday night against the Calgary Flames. The 29-year old forward has been ruled out with an upper-body injury which the team announced just one hour before puck drop.

No further details were provided regarding the status of Stone. However, one can speculate that he may be landing on LTIR for the Golden Knights to activate Jack Eichel.

This will be the 19th game in which Stone has missed this season due to various injuries, and also COVID-19 protocols. Stone and fellow linemate Max Pacioretty missed significant parts of the early season for the Golden Knights. Stone missed twelve games with a lower-body injury.

Stone has eight goals, 20 assists, and 28 points in 28 games this season.

With Stone out, Nolan Patrick or Michael Amadio will likely get into the lineup.

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

