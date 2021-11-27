Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday #21: No More COVID, Lines, Notes vs Oilers
Get up and get ready for this one. The Vegas Golden Knights (12-8) are set to take on the Edmonton Oilers (14-5) in a big Pacific Division showdown Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights will be getting Jonathan Marchessault back from COVID-19 protocols. Robin Lehner is expected to start.
The team did not hold a morning skate Saturday with the game slated for 4:00 pm local time. However, they did re-assign Jake Leschyshyn to the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL.
Saturday night’s matchup will be the second of four meetings between the Golden Knights and Oilers. The Oilers won 5-2 back on October 22nd. Currently, the Golden Knights are four points behind the Oilers in the Pacific Division standings. Leon Draisiatl and Connor McDavid lead the way for the Oilers with 40 and 36 points respectively but you already knew that.
The Golden Knights cannot afford to do what they did the other night against the Nashville Predators and take six penalties. The Oilers’ powerplay is operating at a staggering 39% with the big guns of McDavid and Draisiatl paving the way for this success. The Golden Knight’s powerplay has been weak all season and sits only ahead of the New York Islanders who right now are essentially an AHL team.
Don’t look now but the Golden Knights only have four players on injured reserve currently. They are Alec Martinez, Nolan Patrick, William Karlsson, and Jack Eichel. With the Golden Knights getting healthier, the framework of Peter DeBoer’s line combinations will be something to look out for.
Keep an eye on depth players like William Carrier and Mattias Janmark tonight. They will need to embrace their roles as bottom-six players for the Golden Knights. Also, Evgenii Dadonov is my player to watch as both Marchessault and Max Pacioretty returning kicks him out of a top-six spot. It will be interesting to see how well he adjusts with new linemates.
PROJECTED VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINES
Max Pacioretty- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault- Nicolas Roy- Reilly Smith
William Carrier- Adam Brooks- Evgenii Dadonov
Mattias Janmark- Brett Howden- Keegan Kolesar
Defense:
Nicolas Hague- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton- Zach Whitecloud
Goalie:
Robin Lehner/Laurent Brossoit
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams:
Special Teams: 10.9% powerplay (31st) and 81.03% penalty kill (18th).
PP1: Stone, Stephenson, Dadonov, Theodore, Pacioretty
PP2: Roy, Brooks, Smith, Marchessault, Pietrangelo
PK1: Stephenson, Smith, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Howden, Janmark, Hague, Hutton
IR: Jack Eichel, Nolan Patrick, William Karlsson, Alec Martinez.
PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS LINES PER PUCKPEDIA
Leon Draisaitl- Connor McDavid- Zack Kassian
Zach Hyman- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins- Kailer Yamamoto
Warren Foegele- Ryan McLeod- Jesse Puljujarvi
Tyler Benson- Colton Sceviour- Kyle Turris
Defense:
Philip Broberg- Cody Ceci
Kris Russell- Tyson Barrie
William Lagesson- Evan Bouchard
Goalie:
Mikko Koskinen/Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers Special Teams:
Special Teams: 39% powerplay (1st) and 86.89% penalty kill (5th).
PP1: Hyman, Nugent-Hopkins, Draisaitl, McDavid, Barrie
PP2: Puljujarvi, Nugent-Hopkins, Draisaitl, McDavid, Bouchard
PK1: Sceviour, Yamamoto, Russell, Bouchard
PK2: Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman, Broberg, Ceci
IR: Oscar Klefbom, Josh Archibald, Alex Stalock, Mike Smith, Devin Shore, Darnell Nurse, Slater Koekkoek, Duncan Keith.
How to Watch/Listen: 4:00 pm on NHL Network and Fox Sports 98.9 FM