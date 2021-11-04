FINALLY! Golden Knights Trade for Jack Eichel, Beat Flames Offer

It finally happened. The NHL trade rumors are over. The Vegas Golden Knights outbid the Calgary Flames and acquired star center Jack Eichel. After Calgary went all-in on Wednesday evening, Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon beat the Calgary offer. And the Buffalo Sabres finally made their choice.

The deal, first reported on by Darren Dreger is as follows: Jack Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick will come to the Golden Knights in exchange for top prospect Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, a 2022 1st rounder, and a 2023 3rd rounder. The deal is pending the NHL trade call.

Pending trade call, The @BuffaloSabres trade Jack Eichel and a 2023 3rd round pick, to the @GoldenKnights for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, a 1st in 2022 and a 3rd in 2023. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 4, 2021

This comes just hours after a proposal from the Calgary Flames that included Matthew Tkachuk or Sean Monahan, a first-round pick and two former first-rounders.

The Golden Knights will not have Eichel in their lineup for a few months. The 25-year-old center will have artificial disk replacement surgery before he joins the Golden Knights. So, add yet another player to the Vegas Golden Knights injured reserve.

This is perhaps the biggest trade in Vegas Golden Knights history. McCrimmon added a superstar center to their already star-heavy roster and did so without losing the likes of Reilly Smith or Shea Theodore. Vegas Hockey Now will have updates, analyses, and more coming all throughout the day involving this deal.

According to our friends at PuckPedia.com, the Golden Knights will be about $10 million OVER the salary cap when everyone is healthy. Whenever that may be.

W/ #VegasBorn Tuch out of LTIR & assuming Stone added, new LTIR pool & amount can exceed cap is $16.5M (can increase by $10M w/ Eichel). Currently $10.3M over cap, leaving $6.1M space. W/ Stone/Pacioretty/Eichel healthy, will be $10M over cap & no LTIR.https://t.co/wIcSxVBXLb pic.twitter.com/1VVza5bRnj — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) November 4, 2021

Jack Eichel is a Vegas Golden Knight.