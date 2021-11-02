Connect with us

William Karlsson Out Six Weeks With Broken Foot

Published

7 hours ago

on

William Karlsson Vegas Golden Knights NHL training camp schedule

The Vegas Golden Knights are down yet another forward as William Karlsson has been placed on injured reserve. He suffered a broken foot in Friday’s game vs the Anaheim Ducks blocking Shea Theodore’s shot in the third period. Karlsson will be out for a minimum of six weeks.

He joins Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Alex Tuch, Zach Whitecloud, Mattias Janmark, and Nolan Patrick on the Golden Knights injury report.

Depth at center has been something the Golden Knights have struggled with even with a fully healthy roster. Now, the team must resort to Nicolas Roy and Chandler Stephenson as their top-two centers. Even if the Golden Knights get Jack Eichel, depth at center will remain an issue for several months until Eichel is healthy. 

Thus far, Karlsson has three points in eight games and like the rest of the Golden Knights roster, has struggled offensively. This is Karlsson’s fifth year in Vegas and in 291 games with the Golden Knights, the forward has 222 points. He is second all-time in Golden Knights franchise points.

The Golden Knights face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday at 7:00 eastern time (4:00 pm local). Similar to the Golden Knights, the Maple Leafs lost to a depleted Pittsburgh Penguins roster on October, 23 by a score of 7-1

Maybe the Leafs will blow another one tonight huh?

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

