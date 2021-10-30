Connect with us

Golden Knights Claim Center Michael Amadio off Waivers

Published

11 hours ago

on

Michael Amadio, Vegas Golden Knights

In Toronto on Friday. Vegas on Saturday. The Vegas Golden Knights claimed forward Michael Amadio off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Amadio, 25, was waived by Toronto, but the Golden Knights forwards crew is decimated by injuries. Amadio could play on Tuesday when Vegas is in Toronto. This will be Amadio’s fourth team in the last three years.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound center was the LA Kings’ third-round pick in 2014. He made his NHL debut with LA in 2017-18. He played 37 NHL games that season and scored eight points (4-4-8).

He shuttled between the NHL and AHL until the Kings traded him to Ottawa last season.

Toronto signed Amadio to a one-year, $750,000 contract this summer. He played three games for the Toronto Maple Leafs without a point or penalty minute this season.

Amadio could slot in with the Golden Knights fourth line, which PuckPedia.com currently projects as Howden-Leschyshyn-Rondbjerg.

In 176 career NHL games, Amadio scored 40 points, including 24 goals.

On Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights begin a five-game road trip through eastern Canada, beginning in Toronto. The Golden Knights will play Ottawa, Montreal, Detroit, and Seattle on the trip.

