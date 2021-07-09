Golden Knights Already 2022 Stanley Cup Favorites

The 2021 Stanley Cup is still warm, and the Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t dropped it in the river yet, but the oddsmakers are already collecting bets on the 2022 Stanley Cup–and they sure like the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights were upset by the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL Semifinal, but that was a one-time COVID forced matchup, and Montreal will return to the Eastern Conference next season.

Significant changes could be in the offing for the Golden Knights, too. There are rumblings the Golden Knights are chasing star center Jack Eichel, and the front office will decide over the next few weeks what to do with the dual-goalie situation.

Marc-Andre Fleury or Robin Lehner could be on the move, so the Vegas Golden Knights have cap space to add to their already formidable roster.

Before the Seattle, Kraken expansion draft happens in 12 days, before the NHL Draft in 14 days, and before the NHL free agent frenzy takes place on July 28, the Golden Knights and their closest rival, the Colorado Avalanche, are already most bettor’s choices to end the Tampa Bay reign.

Both teams tied for the most points in the NHL at 82, but Colorado won the President’s Trophy on tiebreakers.

Both Colorado and the Golden Knights are +550 (5.5-1) to win the Stanley Cup. Tampa Bay is right behind them as bettors like a three-peat at +650.

Many oddsmakers have Vegas at +550, but DraftKings dropped their odds to +600.

As Las Vegas has lots of transplants and re-homed hockey fans, you may like some of your former teams, too.

Toronto Maple Leafs are a surprising 12-1.

The Boston Bruins, who may have one more great run left, are 15-1.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are all over the map. They’re +2000 at some casinos. They’re +2300 (23-1) at DraftKings.

The Seattle Kraken are +5000 (50-1).

And lastly, but perhaps least, the soon-to-be Jack Eichel-less Buffalo Sabres are 250-1.

If you bet on the Sabres to win the Stanley Cup, can we interest you in some magic beans and the fountain of youth water?