Tom’s Daily: VGK Consider Vax Proof For Tix; Lehner Concussion; more

VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights are considering a plan to mandate proof of vaccination to attend home games. (KTNV 13 Action News)

In a bit of a role reversal, Ryan Reaves scored his first goal of the season while his teammates sat in the box for fighting. (VegasHockeyNow)

Robin Lehner reveals that his upper body injury was actually a concussion after much speculation stemmed from his extended absence. Lehner has been understandably upset having to defend his absence. (Las Vegas Review Journal)

NHL

ESPN has released its mid-season report cards for all 31 teams. Spoiler: the Vegas Golden Knights are doing pretty well. (ESPN)

They were many pundits’ pre-season Stanley Cup darlings. But the Colorado Avalanche have struggled on and off this season. Are they back in gear? (ColoradoHockeyNow)

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without Evgeny Malkin for a while, but the real question is how long? (PittsburghHockeyNow)

Hockeyverse

Selection Sunday is when NCAA hockey teams find out if they’re in the post-season tournament or not. Here’s a good guide to the upcoming weekend. (USCHO)

It’s always a sad day when the hockey community loses another family member, but it’s especially hard when it happens in a game. Nineteen-year-old Timur Faizutdinov was hit in the head with a puck and died during a game earlier this week. (CNN International)