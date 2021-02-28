Analysis
Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo shine in Golden Knights’ win over Ducks
This is what Pete DeBoer envisioned when he put his top two defensemen together.
It’s like the perfect cheat code in “Mike Tyson’s Punch Out,” if there was such a thing. You give Little Mac an opening, he’s going to make Iron Mike pay.
Yes, the purpose of putting Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo together was part of a grand plan to get the Vegas Golden Knights going offensively. That move was probably the third bullet point on a laundry list of items to wake up a team that was in need of production.
Two games in, and the 27-7 pairing has come as advertised. Pietrangelo had a goal and an assist for his first multi-point game since Jan. 20, and Theodore had a two-assist game for the first time this season.
“The way they like to change things up around here, I think it’s good for the chemistry,” Theodore said. “Being with him, he’s such a good player.”
The Golden Knights escaped with a 3-2 victory Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks. William Karlsson scored his second goal of the game with 1:37 left in overtime for the win. Theodore’s second assist came on the game-winner.
And while that goal will go down as the important tally in the House of Mouse, the first two stole the show.
Vegas controlled the game for the majority of the first period. Even after Rickard Rakell scored the game’s first goal 10:09 into the first, the ice seemed tilted in the Golden Knights’ favor.
Part of that momentum was generated by the fourth line. Normally a group DeBoer starts games with, the trio of William Carrier, Keegan Kolesar and Ryan Reaves set the tone as they occasionally do. The Golden Knights’ opening shift lasted 55 seconds, with 50 of it from the offensive zone.
On their sixth shift of the period, the fourth line was in the offensive zone with Theodore and Pietrangelo.
The play starts with Kolesar and Reaves keeping the forecheck alive without the puck. Reaves forces a turnover at center ice and dumps the puck in, with Kolesar giving chase.
Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler’s pass to Rakell along the endboards is intercepted by Pietrangelo, to which he gathers it in the trapezoid below the goal line.
There are a total of nine skaters in the frame when Pietrangelo has the puck. The only player open is Theodore, who hasn’t even crossed the blue line yet. Yes, Pietrangelo found Theodore perfectly in this crowd.
As soon as Theodore receives the puck, it’s a quick pass back to Pietrangelo. With Anaheim already scrambling, Pietrangelo fires a laser with Carrier screening John Gibson perfectly in front.
“[Theodore’s] obviously got great vision, we all know that. We’ve watched that really grow over the last year. I don’t think that goes in unless Will’s in front of the net, screening the goalie,” Pietrangelo said. “We’re finding each other when we need to find each other, but we’re also shooting when we need to. If we can put pressure on teams with the way we can move the puck, it’s certainly something we need as a team.”
On the second goal, a neutral zone breakdown aided in this, but it’s why the Golden Knights gave $61.6 million to Pietrangelo.
Give credit to Jonathan Marchessault, who Pietrangelo and Karlsson said was calling for the puck. Jakob Silfverberg dumped the puck to Pietrangelo with Karlsson on his tail.
Pietrangelo said one of two things were going to happen here: Either he hit Karlsson on the tape and he walks in on Gibson, or nothing materializes and the Golden Knights set up shop in the offensive zone.
It’s a picturesque pass from just above the goal line nearly 150 feet away. Karlsson beat three Ducks coming from the neutral zone, channeled his inner Bobby Orr and scored while falling down.
“With the way we play with our speed, we’re always looking for those opportunities, especially if it’s a neutral zone breakdown like that was,” Pietrangelo said. “I don’t think I make that play unless they’re calling for it. Great finish by him, that’s for sure.”
It’s only two games, but it’s hard not to like what Pietrangelo and Theodore have done together.
Against the Colorado Avalanche last Monday, the pairing was 13-16 in shot attempts while on the ice. Keep in mind, a majority of that 19:27 they played at 5-on-5 was defending Colorado’s top line with Nathan MacKinnon and co.
On Saturday, the Golden Knights out-attempted the Ducks 24-18 with Pietrangelo and Theodore together, a 9-8 edge in scoring chances (8-4 through the first two periods), and 3-5 in high-danger chances.
Anaheim had eight high-danger opportunities in the third period, so keep that in mind.
Through two periods, it was stellar. The Golden Knights eased up in the third and allowed Anaheim to tie it, and eventually get a point.
Having Theodore and Pietrangelo on the ice at the same time unlocks a lot of possibilities offensively, and enhances Pietrangelo’s full capability when he has the puck. That first goal was the perfect example of that.
“Obviously two elite offensive-thinking defensemen,” DeBoer said. “When you’re defending against two guys like that, you have to respect both of their ability to make plays and or beat you with their feet. You get a little more room, and I think that was the case on that goal. They created some room for themselves just with what they’re able to do.”
Who knows what’s going to happen when Brayden McNabb returns from long-term injured reserve? The possibility is there for the McNabb-Pietrangelo pairing to return, but right now might not be that time.
Two games in with this new lineup; two wins. It ain’t broke, so don’t fix it.
Brayden McNabb nearing return for Golden Knights – how should he be deployed?
It’s only a matter of time before the Vegas Golden Knights get defenseman Brayden McNabb back.
The Golden Knights’ top defensive defenseman has been on long-term injured reserve since Feb. 1 (retroactive to Jan. 26) and is nearing the 10-game/24-day cutoff of when he can be activated.
McNabb will need time to get up to game speed, per coach Pete DeBoer, but he’s inching closer to where he can begin practicing.
“I got an update today that he’s getting much closer,” DeBoer said Friday. “I think he’s still got a final X-Ray or image in order to confirm full healing, and then he’ll get reintegrated into the group. Obviously, then, he has to get up to speed for not skating in over a month. I don’t have a specific time, but that’s the information I have.”
Logistically, having McNabb back should be an upgrade. He’s been Vegas’ top stay-at-home stalwart since the inaugural season and, at the very least, you’d like a 6-foot-4, 216-pound human being patrolling your blue line.
The last two seasons, however, have been a struggle for McNabb. His 2.77 goals-against per 60 is the worst mark on the Golden Knights and hardly an uptick from his 2.78 last season. The hope was McNabb would rebound from his rough go in the Stanley Cup Playoff bubble (2.8 GA/60), but it hasn’t been an ideal start.
Compare that to Years 1 (2.17) and 2 (2.59), you wonder if McNabb’s days as a top-pairing guy are over.
If we’re along that line of thinking, the next question: Where do you play McNabb when he gets back?
To be clear, McNabb has value to him. It just might not be when pairing him with Alex Pietrangelo.
Eye-test wise, Pietrangelo has played fine, but not to the apex of a seven-year, $61.6 million contract. Keeping Pietrangelo with Shea Theodore, however, sounds a lot more enticing for both top defensemen.
There’s only a one-game sample size for 27-7, but you keep them together if it gets Pietrangelo going.
Zach Whitecloud has played his way to a deserved promotion. Not only has been stellar defensively at 5-on-5 (1.39 GA/60, 1.68 xGA/60), but he’s worked for his offense; Whitecloud has started 5.8 shifts per 60 in the defensive zone; not that far off from McNabb’s 5.87, and Whitecloud has five points to his credit.
While Whitecloud and Nic Hague have been a solid third pairing, I too would like to see more than a one-game sample size with Alec Martinez.
That leaves Hague with McNabb, and that’s an intriguing pair. You’d have to go back to the 2019 preseason to find film of Hague and McNabb playing together, but they played well together. Albeit, new coaching staff and everything since then, but McNabb on the third pair limits his deficiencies.
Also, good luck trying to shoot at 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-6 defensemen when they’re playing together.
No disrespect to Dylan Coghlan, but the 23-year-old would be the odd man out. There’s still some time for his game to grow and him observing for a bit wouldn’t be the worst idea.
I wouldn’t be too quick to jump the gun on moving on from McNabb just yet. Until this month, McNabb missed only seven games in three seasons. He’s been as reliable as anyone on the Golden Knights and absolutely deserves a chance to show his worth.
We’re a quarter into the season, and DeBoer hasn’t hesitated to shake things up; evidence of jumbling the lines and pairs in Monday’s 3-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche.
McNabb has always been lauded for doing the little things right. Doing those things, in a reduced role, might benefit all parties.
Alex Tuch’s strong start continues after promotion to Golden Knights top line
Alex Tuch was the Nathan MacKinnon-like player the Vegas Golden Knights needed on Monday.
Lower your torches and pitchforks before you think I’m comparing Tuch to one of the top three players in the world.
It goes without saying Tuch is the best power skater on the Golden Knights. You combine the smooth skating and speed that he’s continued to develop since becoming a full-time NHL player, and you have a guy that impacts the game in all three zones.
Much like what MacKinnon does for the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer threw his lineup in a blender Monday in Denver, and it paid off. Vegas won 3-0 and salvaged a split in the four-game series with Colorado.
“I thought our last few games, we’ve been making strides defensively,” Tuch said. “I think we’ve really tried to be hard against their top guys, and it led to a little bit of offense, and we buried our chances.”
Two goals came from Tuch, who was moved to the top line with Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone. Max Pacioretty moved to the second line with Cody Glass and Reilly Smith, while Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson were getting third-line minutes with Nicolas Roy.
Tuch, who led all Vegas forwards in ice time at 18:48, has three goals in two games and is one behind Pacioretty (8) for the team lead. His 13 points tie him for second on Vegas, trailing Stone.
“Tuchy’s had a great year,” DeBoer said. “He’s earned everything’s he’s got with hard work and to have a good start to the season.”
Tuch has shown flashes of being ready for a top-line role in the past but never lived up to that capability when given the chance. This promotion was different. The Golden Knights were in need of a massive offensive shakeup after accumulating four goals at 5-on-5 in the previous five games entering Monday.
Vegas got two in its most important game of the season.
But as the game wore on and the Golden Knights had their best outing of this short season, Tuch’s promotion wasn’t just about his scoring. Tuch was moved to the top because he’s the only player in that group that can go toe-to-toe with MacKinnon.
To be clear: It takes a village to neutralize MacKinnon, let alone slow him down. He’s going to get his chances. The Hart Trophy finalist had five shot attempts Monday, three of them on goal.
Stone is methodical and exceptional at causing turnovers but has never been the fastest skater. Stephenson has the speed but doesn’t have that game-breaking impact.
Tuch, however, is a fast, powerful skater who is still getting better defensively. Look no further than this backcheck on MacKinnon.
This is what I mean by MacKinnon-like. No other player has the size and speed on this roster to make it happen. The Golden Knights can converge on MacKinnon and make him give up the puck, but do so at your own risk when having to face Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog.
“I liked him as much defensively [Monday] as I did offensively,” DeBoer said. “With his speed defensively, he’s one guy who can hunt down guys like MacKinnon from behind.”
Tuch was on the ice with MacKinnon for 6:24.
“Really tiring,” an exasperated Tuch said laughing about defending MacKinnon. “A lot of plays are going to go through him, and we know that because of how good he is. We didn’t want to give him time and space. We wanted to frustrate him as much as possible. They’re deep, but that top line is a whole other animal.”
DeBoer, however, said Tuch’s promotion wasn’t meant to neutralize MacKinnon.
“I felt we hadn’t scored easily in the first three games against these guys,” DeBoer said. “We wanted to freshen some things up and hopefully loosen some things up offensively with some different looks. I think that happened.
“With Tuchy, it’s just adding layers to his game every year. He’s still a young player. Recognizing he can use that speed defensively, as well as offensively, it makes it easy to play him against guys like MacKinnon because he can skate with those guys.”
Vegas’ top line was good before the shakeup. Not just because Pacioretty and Stone can impact a game at the drop of a hat, but Stephenson’s speed is just as important.
He doesn’t possess the skill of a MacKinnon down the middle, but Stephenson’s speed opened the ice up for Pacioretty and Stone. They only need an inch or two to make things happen. Replace Pacioretty with Tuch, and you have a combination of speed and power that worked on Monday.
The hope, if you’re Vegas, is this line doesn’t allow 15 attempts while only generating five at 5-on-5, but there’s something there.
“Those two guys are unbelievable players,” Tuch said of his new linemates. “Playing with Stoney, you know he’s going to make plays like that and put me in open ice. Chandler’s just an unbelievable 200-foot player. They’re easy to play with.”
As the age-old adage goes, if it’s broke, fix it. For one night, Alex Tuch on the top line fixed a lot of things.
How Jonathan Marchessault has gone from the rumor mill to being the Golden Knights’ ace in the hole
It wasn’t that long ago when it seemed like Jonathan Marchessault played his way out of Las Vegas.
Marchessault fit the bill of someone the Vegas Golden Knights considered moving in the offseason; a decent-sized cap hit, a quiet postseason performance, and questions whether he’d fit in Pete DeBoer’s system.
So far, the decision to keep one of the original Golden Knights — and arguably, the most popular Misfit behind Marc-Andre Fleury — has proven fruitful.
“Marchy’s been great,” said DeBoer on Feb. 14. “I thought he was our best player in training camp when we came back, and he’s carried that into the regular season. I think he’s been consistently really good every night for us.”
Something to clear up: Any trade involving Marchessault would’ve been a cap casualty, much like moving Nate Schmidt to Vancouver. While the Golden Knights were taking offers on Marchessault (and Max Pacioretty, and even Fleury), the hesitance to move him was high.
Chatter did, in fact, pick up in December, but much ado about nothing.
The Golden Knights feel that despite the locker room turnover since Year 1, camaraderie is paramount while adding superstars like Mark Stone, Pacioretty, and Pietrangelo. Marchessault’s light-hearted nature is loved by all in the organization.
It helps that he’s a former 30-goal scorer and has been a potent offensive threat since Vegas picked him from the Florida Panthers in the expansion draft.
“I just try to bring happiness to the rink every day and make sure everyone is having a good time,” Marchessault said.
Fight of the century. Marchessault vs. Fleury. Place your bets. #VegasBorn
— Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) January 3, 2019
But if there was any reason to bring up concern over Marchessault and find any reason to trade him, it was the Stanley Cup Playoff bubble in Edmonton.
Marchessault’s 10 points in 20 games were a far cry from the playoff performer he’s been. To score only two points in the final 11 games was even more deflating. To be fair, the Golden Knights’ offense collectively died when they ran into Thatcher Demko, and eventually the Dallas Stars.
Remember when Marchessault was a point-per-game player in the Cup Final run? He makes his money in the playoffs, and last fall he didn’t.
Marchessault will be the first to say how better he should’ve been in the bubble. He’ll also take the blame for a lot of what goes wrong if the Golden Knights lose a game, even if it’s not his fault.
What he’ll also do is shut up the critics. Case in point, this season.
Only Stone (16) and Pacioretty (13) have more points than Marchessault (12) through 15 games. After only one goal through the first seven games, Marchessault has four in his last eight and is at nearly a point per game in that stretch (four goals, three assists).
Marchessault’s 14 high-danger chances at 5-on-5 trail only Pacioretty for most on the team, and his expected goals per 60 (1.02) is tops all Vegas’ top six players.
The key to this? Marchessault is getting near the blue paint.
This is a perfect example of how the Misfit Line works in DeBoer’s system. Marchessault carries it through the zone off a quick breakout, starting a 3-on-2. Marchessault doesn’t crash the net often, but he pounces on Karlsson’s rebound by doing just that.
“We want to be a threat in all zones,” Marchessault said Feb. 8. “When we come in through the neutral zone, we play really fast. We pick up the puck and we’re able to catch the opponent off guard sometimes.
Then there’s Marchessault’s goal last Tuesday against the Avalanche. DeBoer has preached of wanting his players to get in the dirty areas. Marchessault’s game-tying goal highlights that well, but he finds positioning well in the crease to make that happen.
The goals have dipped for Marchessault since his 30-goal year in 2017 with Florida; 27 in Year 1 with Vegas, followed by 25, and 22. He’s on pace for 19 goals this season, which would be 27 in a normal 82-game season.
The Golden Knights are going to need Marchessault at this pace for them to make another deep playoff run. Keep going to the blue paint and score goals like that, that’ll help.
Right now, Marchessault looks like the Year 1 version of himself. For all parties involved, that’s perfect.