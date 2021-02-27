Golden Knights Gameday
Marc-Andre Fleury Nets Win 100 in 3-2 OT Victory at Anaheim
William Karlsson scored twice including the overtime game winner and Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 100th win in a Vegas Golden Knights uniform with a 3-2 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks Saturday night.
Karlsson’s second goal ended the game as he broke in alone behind the Ducks defense at 3:23 of overtime. After being hooked up on the backcheck, Karlsson still maintained the puck and deked to his backhand, sliding it past the outstretched left pad of Ducks goalie John Gibson.
Alex Pietrangelo also had a big night offensively for the Golden Knights, scoring once and setting up a beautiful goal by William Karlsson for his first of the night on a long stretch pass in the second.
falling for you 🙃 pic.twitter.com/QzK6RYHvLH
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 28, 2021
Marc-Andre Fleury was his typically terrific self in net, turning aside 28 shots for his 100th victory in a VGK uniform.
Adam Henrique and Rickard Rakell scored for the Anaheim Ducks.
Tom’s Takeaways:
- The lack of a game Thursday was a nice rest for Marc-Andre Fleury, who was making his 8th consecutive start. Fleury made several tremendous saves including two big ones in the overtime to preserve the win.
- Marc-Andre Fleury also hit a milestone with the victory, marking his 100th win in a Vegas Golden Knights uniform.
- Alec Martinez had a rough night, heading down the tunnel twice after blocking shots during the game. A tremendous effort to be sure, but Martinez will be reaching for the ice packs tonight.
- William Karlsson scored twice for his fourth multi-point game of the season.
- Both of Vegas’ overtime wins this season have come against Anaheim.
- The new line combinations for the Vegas Golden Knights show a lot of scoring distribution, and even though it’s been only one game I’d expect head coach Pete DeBoer to give them some time to gel after what we saw tonight.
Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday: Golden Knights vs. Ducks
Tonight the Vegas Golden Knights return to the ice for the first time since Monday night when they travel to California to play the Anaheim Ducks at 7 pm PT.
Vegas Golden Knights (11-4-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-10-4)
The Vegas Golden Knights return to the ice after the postponement of Thursday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks due to a COVID-19 protocol listing of forward Tomas Hertl.
First and foremost, the sending-down of goalie Oscar Dansk, defenseman Dylan Coghlan and forward Patrick Brown shows where the Golden Knights are in regards to their roster. Goaltender Robin Lehner and defenseman Brayden McNabb appear ready to return from injuries, while Tomas Nosek is back from his time on the NHL COVID-19 protocol list.
In Lehner’s absence, Marc-Andre Fleury has been carrying the load capably in net. Fleury has started seven straight games in his absence due to an upper body injury, and while George McPhee did say earlier this week he’d like to see a rotation develop again it’s not clear when Lehner will start.
Something else that’s not clear is the lines for Vegas tonight. Head coach Pete DeBoer won’t tip his hand until warm-up, and there could be several moving parts at play. Even on defense where McNabb could slot back in on the top pair it’s not quite clear if that’s the plan yet.
Whatever the lineup, Vegas is fresh off splitting a four-game series with the Colorado Avalanche in which the top two teams in the Honda West Division split two games apiece. The series was by far the toughest test for Vegas so far, and the Golden Knights looked good winning 3-0 on Monday.
Conversely, Anaheim has not won since shutting out the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 back on February 11th, going 0-4-1 since. The Ducks have surrendered 19 goals in those five games while scoring only an average of two per game. Some of the big names have been disappointing for the Ducks this season, including big free agent signing Kevin Shattenkirk who has only contributed five assists so far. In fact, no Ducks player has more than ten points on the season except Max Comtois (8-5-13) who has fared well against the Golden Knights this season with four goals and five points in four games.
Keep An Eye On
Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone has four assists and five points in four games against the Ducks this season despite Vegas being shut out in the last outing against Anaheim. Stone has been the spark plug for the Vegas Golden Knights, leading the team in assists (13) and points (17). In a game where Vegas could get the Ducks to fold early if they get out in front, his line will be key.
Anaheim Ducks
It’s hard not to single out Max Comtois for Anaheim. He scored the first three goals of the season for the Ducks, all against Vegas. Comtois leads the team in points both against the Golden Knights and overall. On a team begging for production from just about anywhere, his ability to stay hot against the Golden Knights will be incredibly important.
Tom’s Notes:
Vegas Golden Knights
- Jonathan Marchessault has a three-game point streak (2-1-3).
- Alex Tuch has three goals in his last two games.
- Vegas is 8-0-1 when scoring first this season, while the Ducks have given up the first goal in nine of its 20 games this season, winning only once when that happens (1-6-2).
- Vegas also has not lost a game when leading after any period this year. They’re 5-0 with a first period lead and 6-0 with a second period lead.
Anaheim Ducks
- While Max Comtois leads the Ducks in points this season, he’s also converting his shots at an incredible 23.5 percent rate.
- The Ducks penalty kill has been surprisingly good this season, ranking sixth overall in the NHL with an 85.2 percent success rate.
- Cam Fowler and Kevin Shattenkirk will play in their 700th NHL games tonight.
Golden Knights Gameday
WATCH: Marc-Andre Fleury dazzles yet again in Golden Knights victory
It seems like the only player that can surprise Marc-Andre Fleury might be Marc-Andre Fleury.
When you win 474 games in the NHL, it almost comes naturally.
Fleury made 34 saves Monday, including a couple of highlight-reel worthy stops, to propel the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.
“It’s a team game, and the guys have done a great job blocking shots and not giving them too much,” Fleury said. “Obviously it’s a great effort by the guys in front of me.”
That quote was mainly about the penalty kill, but it’s just as potent at 5-on-5. The Golden Knights blocked 17 shots Monday and were out-attempted 57-45.
It’s another testament to how good Fleury has been.
Two of Fleury’s league-leading three shutouts came in this four-game set against the Avalanche. Barring catastrophic happenings in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, this will be a second-round matchup more likely than not.
Fresh off back-to-back 3-2 losses to Colorado, coach Pete DeBoer put the lines in the blender. Alex Tuch was moved to the top line and scored two goals, and Jonathan Marchessault moved to the third line and scored his fifth goal in nine games.
Fleury made his eighth consecutive start, seventh with Robin Lehner rehabbing from an upper-body injury. No one has made more starts than Fleury since Feb. 9 (7), and no one has a lower goals-against average (1.73) and a higher save percentage (.941) than the 36-year-old three-time Stanley Cup champion.
Fleury’s next victory will be his 100th with the Golden Knights. It’s crazy to think he could be any better than the expansion season, but he’s rivaling that with this hot start to this season
“I honestly think the first year, he was impeccable,” Marchessault said. “That’s as good I’ve seen him. He’s been unbelievable. He’s been a great leader for everybody. We want to battle for him because he battles for us. It’s been a treat to see him do so well.”
Performing in big games has been the norm since Fleury was picked by Vegas in the expansion draft. Monday was another example of that, shutting down the potent Colorado offense in the most important game this season.
The Golden Knights leave Denver with a much-needed split and maintain first place in the West Division. Their goaltender was at the forefront of that yet again.
Now to the fun stuff.
Think of this as difficulty levels in a video game. Here’s easy, which isn’t as close to easy as one would think it would be.
Now, here’s medium with borderline hard, because why in the world is Fleury channeling his inner infielder and making a play on the ground ball? The man DOES NOT HAVE HIS STICK WHILE DIVING TO MAKE THE STOP.
Here’s the expert difficulty, which might not be, because this is the 3,000th time Fleury has made a double-pad stack in his career. But given this came in a 0-0 game, the degree of difficulty amplifies.
“I think maybe because I was deeper I could get there a little quicker and not have to cover as much distance to get there,” Fleury said. “It gave me a little more time to react and throw the pad in the air.”
Speaking of video game difficulty, we need to talk about this.
It’d be easy to say this is video game-like stuff, but when’s the last time your goalie in NHL 21 could actually do this against the AI?
It was this kind of night for Fleury, who once again did what he needed to do, and then some. He continues to put on a show, but he’s doing it in winning ways.
“It’s as good as I’ve seen him play,” DeBoer said. “For me, he’s been dialed in right since training camp. He’s consistently been our best player.”
Golden Knights Gameday
Tuch Scores Twice; Vintage Marc-Andre Fleury Blanks Avalanche 3-0
Alex Tuch scored the first two goals of the game for the Vegas Golden Knights and Marc-Andre Fleury turned in a vintage performance making 34 saves to shut out the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 on Monday night.
With the win, Vegas earns a split in the four-game series between the two clubs and improves to 11-4-1 on the season. The Avalanche drop to 9-5-1 and lose on home ice for only the second time this season.
Fleury recorded his third shutout of the young season with 34 saves, 15 coming in the third period as he shut down the Avalanche attack. Not only did Fleury make several top-quality stops, but also received 17 blocks to help secure the win.
Tuch got the Golden Knights off and running with a power play goal off the rush at 2:53 of the second period. Just over three minutes later he banked a shot in off the stick of Avs defender Bowen Byram for the second straight game to make it 2-0.
Jonathan Marchessault scored the third goal for Vegas, beating Philipp Grubauer five-hole to wrap the scoring.
Tom’s Takeaways
- William Karlsson recorded two assists in the game, the second time in three outings he has done that.
- Fleury’s shutout was his 64th of his career, tying him with Henrik Lundqvist for 16th all-time.
- It was also Marc-Andre Fleury’s 99th win in a Vegas Golden Knights uniform.
- Fleury is the only goalie to blank the Avs this season and has already done it twice.
- These two teams will not see each other again until March 25 for a two-game set.