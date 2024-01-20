Golden Knights: Winning by Being Best Versions of Themselves and No Excuses Mentality

“Everybody is going to have to chip in and be better versions of themselves” Captain Mark Stone

Just in case you have been living under that rock the Golden Knight used to take the sword out of during the pregame show from season one, here is a recap of the Vegas Golden Knights injury list.

The injured reserve (IR) includes Jack Eichel, Adin Hill, William Carrier, Ben Hutton, Tobias Bjornfot, and Michael Amadio.

The long-term injured reserve (LTIR) includes William Karlsson, Shea Theodore, Robin Lehner, and Daniil Miromanov.

Starting with the Golden Knights’ captain, Stone does not want to hear about excuses. “You got to have that no-excuses mentality, everyone has to play a better version of their game.” Stone after Monday’s victory over the Nashville Predators.

Stone led the way on Monday for the Golden Knights with a hat trick in the 4-1 victory over the Predators.

The effort Stone put in on Monday’s game was very noticeable. It was not just the three goals he scored. Stone looked fast. He was on a mission from the opening faceoff to make a difference in the game’s outcome.

Stone set a great example for Brendan Brisson, who made his NHL debut on Monday. “I was next to Stone a lot on the bench, he’s awesome. I was fired up to see all three of those goals. He’s so good. He plays with so much emotion and passion.”

Stone will lead the way by becoming an even better of himself and will not allow the team to make excuses due to injuries.

How About Logan Thompson

Speaking of being the best version of himself. Thompson has saved 145 of his last 153 shots faced for a .947 SV%.

Bend Don’t Break

The Golden Knights will have to find different ways of winning hockey games without their star players. The first period of Monday’s game against the Predators was a prime example. It took the Golden Knights nearly 15 minutes to log their first shot on goal. Thompson had to weather the storm and bought time for the Golden Knights to find their game. Once they got to their game, the Golden Knights ran away with the victory.

The Golden Knights’ victory over the New York Rangers was a classic example of how the team bent without breaking. The Rangers dominated the Golden Knights in puck possession. There were multiple times it appeared the Rangers were on a powerplay despite the teams being at equal strength. The Golden Knights did their best to keep pucks outside and not allow passes through the seem. Thompson was able to make the saves when the defense broke down.

It May Not be Pretty

The IR and LTIR have been a revolving door this season and that does not appear to be changing anytime soon. The Golden Knights will have to find creative ways to win hockey games. It is going to be stressful and at times, it will be bad hockey. That’s what happens when a team has 10 players on the IR and LTIR.

The Golden Knights can get through this stretch by being the best versions of themselves and with a no-excuses mentality.