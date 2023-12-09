Golden Knights Dominate Sleepy Dallas Stars 6-1

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars in blowout fashion 6-1 Saturday afternoon. This was a good effort by the Golden Knights but we need to acknowledge the reality circumstances of Saturday’s game. This was the Stars’ fourth game in six nights and their first home game after a three-game trip on the East Coast. The Stars had one day off after Thursday’s game against the Washington Capitals. “Sometimes you get fortunate in the schedule.” Coach Bruce Cassidy after the victory. “That’s their fourth game this week. They were on the road in Florida and came back home. We’ve had a couple of days off.”

That said, the Golden Knights showed up on time and took advantage of a sleepy Stars team missing Roope Hintz due to sickness. The Golden Knights were missing Michael Amadio for personal reasons.

The Golden Knights’ most important goal came 2:24 into the first period when Chandler Stephenson scored his first goal in 20 games. In addition, Paul Cotter scored his first goal in 17 games, Nic Roy scored his first goal in 12 games, and Pavel Dorofeyev scored his first goal in nine games. Zach Whitecloud and Mark Stone were the other goal-scorers for the Golden Knights. Former Golden Knight, Evgenii Dadonov, scored the Stars only goal. “Everyone doesn’t have to score for us. If you go that long, it’s going to bother you. You’re going to need to score sooner or later. Today was the later for Stephenson and Paul gets one late.” Coach Cassidy on Stephenson and Cotter snapping scoring droughts.

Saturday’s defeat of the Stars wrapped up a two-game road trip for the Golden Knights that featured 11 different goal scorers and a combined score of 12-4. The Golden Knights improved their record to 18-5-5 and have 41 points through 28 games.

The Golden Knights improved to an immaculate 9-0-1 on the “Dad’s trip.” It might be time to consider taking the VGK dads to every road game from here on out.

The Golden Knights have a quick turnaround as they take on the San Jose Sharks on Sunday in Vegas. This is a similar situation for the Golden Knights as the Stars just had. The Sharks last played Thursday in Detroit and were excited to get to Sin City. Perhaps a little “Vegas Flu” for the Sharks?

🗣️"GREAT WIN BOYS, LET'S GET TO SIN CITY" pic.twitter.com/wWE8hvwMpA — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 8, 2023

Gawlik’s three-stars

First star: Stephenson, his first goal in 20 games.

Second star: Stone, one goal and one assist.

Third star: Thompson, 19 saves on 20 shots.

Goal summary

1st period

Stephenson from Howden and Whitecloud 2:24

Whitecloud from Carrier and Roy 5:36

Dadonov from Benn and Hakanpaa 10:07

Stone from Barbashev and Eichel 14:58

2nd period

Roy from Stone 15:01

3rd period

Dorofeyev from Karlsson and Cotter 2:11

Cotter from McNabb 9:15

The Golden Knights did a great job at scoring goals off rebounds and in tight on Jake Oettinger. Oettinger did not have his best game as he let in six goals while facing just 11 high-danger chances from the Golden Knights.