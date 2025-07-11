Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Prospect Honored; Reaves Traded

Good morning, folks. If you miss hockey, I’ve got some good news for you. The World Junior Summer Showcase is right around the corner, and fans of the Vegas Golden Knights have a reason to tune in.

Elsewhere in the Daily Nuggets, the Dallas Stars sent Matt Dumba to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a cap dump. The Florida Panthers managed to keep their Stanley Cup Championship team almost completely intact. The New York Islanders aren’t trading Ilya Sorokin, and former Golden Knights fan favorite Ryan Reaves has a new home… as a San Jose Shark.

Golden Knights News

Trevor Connelly is the best prospect in the Golden Knights’ pipeline. He’s extremely skilled, and in a few weeks, he’ll once again showcase his talents internationally. Team USA named their roster for the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase, and Connelly made the cut.

NHL News, Rumors, & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: With Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, and Artemi Panarin, the 2026 Free Agency class has the chance to be an all-timer. However, the flashy names almost certainly won’t make it to July 1st. But that doesn’t mean everyone will re-sign with their current team. Which players are most likely to hit the market?

San Jose Hockey Now: The year is 2025. Tomáš Hertl is a Golden Knight, and Corey Perry is a Los Angeles King. And after a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ryan Reaves is a San Jose Shark.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Ladies and gentlemen, the tank is on. The rebuilding Penguins would love to land Gavin McKenna, so they did the Dallas Stars a favor and graciously took on an awful contract.

Florida Hockey Now: Running it back usually isn’t the right idea. However, if you’re a back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion, I think you can make an exception. And after re-signing their last Free Agent, that’s exactly what the Panthers are doing.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: Yeah, let’s cool the Ilya Sorokin trade talk. That’s not happening. Oh, teams are interested– who wouldn’t want a freakishly athletic goaltender in his prime? But the Islanders aren’t rebuilding, and they’re certainly not looking to trade Ilya Sorokin.

Colorado Hockey Now: On Thursday, the Avalanche extended a physical veteran defenseman.

