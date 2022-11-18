Connect with us

Injury Update: Nicolas Roy Has Lower-Body Injury “Unlikely” To Travel

Nicolas Roy Vegas Golden Knights first responders night jerseys (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)

The Vegas Golden Knights have their first true injury of the season as forward Nicolas Roy has a lower-body injury. Head coach Bruce Cassidy stated Friday that Roy is unlikely to travel with the team and play in their next two games against the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

“He has got a lower-body injury; I don’t believe he is going to travel right now. I will know better tomorrow if he will meet us. But I put him doubtful for Edmonton,” said Cassidy.

Roy played half of the third period in the Golden Knight’s 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night. After the game, coach Cassidy said that Roy was having lower-body aggravations.

The 25-year-old forward has been stellar this season on the Golden Knight’s fourth line. He has scored four goals, seven assists, and 11 points in 18 games this season.

After last season’s injury fiasco, the Golden Knights have been extraordinarily healthy this season. Wiliam Carrier missed one game with a minor injury, and Keegan Kolesar two with illness.

Forward Jake Leschyshyn, who has been a healthy scratch for the last eight games, will most likely be inserted into the lineup in Roy’s absence. Cassidy did not rule out Michael Amadio making a return to the lineup either

The Golden Knights will return home on Wednesday, Nov. 23rd, to play the Ottawa Senators. Their next game is Saturday at Rogers Place at 7:00 p.m. against the Edmonton Oilers.

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights as editor-in-chief for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for The Boulder City Review, RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now. You can follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85

