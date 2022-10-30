Eichel Plays Hero In Overtime As Golden Knights Beat Jets 2-1

For the second time in ten days, the Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0, 15 points) played the Winnipeg Jets (5-3-1, 11 points) at T-Mobile Arena. On Halloween eve, the Golden Knights won 2-1 in overtime thanks to a big goal by Jack Eichel in the dying seconds of OT.

The Golden Knights had chances out of the wazoo all night; Connor Hellebuyck and a lot of luck kept the Jets in the game. It was one of those nights where the Golden Knights did everything to score but simply couldn’t for the majority of the game. Shots were 48-25 at the end of the night.

Despite practicing yesterday, forward Keegan Kolesar did not return to the Golden Knights lineup Sunday. He missed Friday’s game with an illness. Head coach Bruce Cassidy went with the same lineup he did against the Ducks, with the only exception being that Adin Hill got the start in goal.

The Golden Knights must have seen a black cat before the game, as they were unable to score in the first two periods despite a myriad of chances. Nicolas Hague had a yawning cage to shoot at, but Hellebuyck made a sprawling stick save.

CONNOR HELLEBUYCK ARE YOU SERIOUS 😱 pic.twitter.com/jW4mqNUcRQ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 31, 2022

Reilly Smith had three shots in the first period alone; one of them was another grade-A chance that he whiffed on. Brett Howden also hit a post off the rush, and the Golden Knights had two powerplays, but the Jets escaped the first period with zero goals allowed.

This narrative continued in the second period as the VGK had 15 more shots. Howden, Jake Leschyshyn, and the entire Golden Knight’s top six had prominent chances. William Karlsson had five shots in the second period.

On the VGK’s third powerplay of the night, Jonathan Marchessault had a shot hit the inside of the goal post and trickle across the goal line without crossing the line fully.

The hockey gods must have been upset with the Golden Knights as the tie was finally broken in the third period, but not in the way you would expect. The Jets scored just 14 seconds into the third period, with Adam Lowry finding a rebound in front of the net.

But the Golden Knights were finally able to slip one back Hellebuyck as Eichel found Mark Stone in the slot. Stone’s first shot was saved, but on the rebound, he batted it out of the air for the tying goal.

if at first you don't succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try, again pic.twitter.com/jLmWWPD5Lw — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 31, 2022

The Jets got their first powerplay of the night with Phil Kessel going off for hooking. After the Golden Knights killed the penalty, they hit Kessel with the pass out of the box, but it was a little bit out of his reach for a solid chance. Hellebucyk came out to play the puck and left the net empty.

Nicolas Roy had the chance to end the game in regulation with a late puck alone on Hellebuyck. He dangled out Hellebuyck, but yet again, the Jets goaltender was able to make the save.

The game required overtime, and for the first time, all game, the Jets controlled the puck mostly in the OT frame. But in the dying seconds of the unofficial fourth period, a fantastic goal by Jack Eichel ended the game as the Golden Knights won 2-1.

gonna watch this at least 9 times 😉 pic.twitter.com/x6QRDC5PVK — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 31, 2022

VHN’s Player of the Game: Jack Eichel

For obvious reasons.

Up Next: The Golden Knights start a five-game road trip Tuesday with a game against the Washington Capitals at 4:00 p.m. They will not play at home until Saturday, Nov. 12.