Connect with us

Golden Knights Daily

Knights Nuggets: VGK Lose, Canucks Fan Throw Jerseys on Ice

Published

4 hours ago

on

Canucks jersey thrown on ice. PHOTO- Daniel Wagner via Twitter

It’s always a bad look when a team has their own jerseys thrown on the ice. Saturday night it happened in Vancouver with Canucks fans getting upset that they remain the only team without a win two weeks into the NHL season.

Here’s your daily dose of Vegas Golden Knights and NHL news.

More to come from VHN today. Stay tuned.

Vegas Golden Knights

T-Mobile: Your recap of the Golden Knight’s 3-2 loss Saturday night to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Press Room: Takeaways from the Golden Knights loss & what head coach Bruce Cassidy had to say.

Salary Cap: How can the Vegas Golden Knights benefit from the projected NHL salary cap increase?

The 90s: If the Golden Knights had a team in the 1990s, who would be on it?

ICYMI: The Golden Knights and the rest of the NHL revealed their reverse retro jerseys from Adidas.

Clip of the Day: The Vancouver Canucks seem to be losing some of their fans. As the only team left without a win in the 2022-23 season, Canucks fans threw two jerseys on the ice after Vancouver lost to the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Arena.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh: In Jake Guentzel’s absence, Danton Heinen has been solid with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston: The Boston Bruins honored their longtime captain, Zdeno Chara, Saturday night.

Florida: Now back in the NHL with a new contract, Eric Staal is looking to help the Florida Panthers.

Philly: The Philadelphia Flyers are welcoming back Oskar Lindblom, a cancer survivor and Flyers hero.

Washington: ‘Were not old,’ says Washington Capitals forward Marcus Johansson.

Montreal: Arber ‘wifi’ Xhekaj scored his first NHL goal Saturday for the Montreal Canadiens.

Dallas: Under Peter DeBoer, the Dallas Stars have officially had their best start since the 2006.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously