Golden Knights Reveal Training Camp Roster, Hague, Patrick Not Included

The Vegas Golden Knights have unveiled their 2022-23 training camp roster and schedule. Camp will start tomorrow at 9:00 am at City National Arena. 67 players make up the Golden Knights camp roster.

Nicolas Hague, who is still negotiating a new contract with the Golden Knights, is not one on the roster and neither is Nolan Patrick, who is expected to miss the upcoming season with injuries.

Technically speaking, training camp started today with media day. Select players were on the ice for pictures and footage, such as William Karlsson. Others were evaluated for the season medically.

Golden Knights Training Camp Roster

Forwards (40): Michael Amadio, Jakub Brabenec, Brendan Brisson, William Carrier, Colt Conrad, Paul Cotter, Daniel D’Amato, Zach Dean, Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Spencer Foo, Connor Ford, Byron Froese, Patrick Guay, Jordan Gustafson, Ben Hemmerling, Brett Howden, Marcus Kallionkieli, William Karlsson, Phil Kessel, Keegan Kolesar, Jake Leschyshyn, Jermaine Loewen, Sakari Manninen, Jonathan Marchessault, Kyle Marino, Maxim Marushev, Lynden McCallum, Ivan Morozov, Mason Primeau, Gage Quinney, Sheldon Rempal, Jonas Rondbjerg, Nicolas Roy, Matyas Sapovaliv, Reilly Smith, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone, and Alex Swetlikoff.

Defense: (19) Layton Ahac, Jake Bischoff, Daniil Chayka, Artur Cholach, Connor Corcoran, Lukas Cormier, Peter DiLiberatore, Joe Fleming, Zack Hayes, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Alec Martinez, Brayden McNabb, Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal, Alex Pietrangelo, William Riedell, Shea Theodore, and Zach Whitecloud.

Goaltenders: (8) Laurent Brossoit, Adin Hill, Michael Hutchinson, Jordan Papirny, Jiri Patera, Isaiah Saville, Logan Thompson, and Jesper Vikman.

Golden Knights Training Camp Schedule

All practices for Golden Knights training camp will be open to the public at City National Arena.

Thursday, September 22

-Team A practice, 9:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team B practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team C practice, 2:00 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, September 23

-Team B practice, 9:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team C practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team A practice, 2:00 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Saturday, September 24

-Team C practice, 9:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team A practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team B practice, 2:00 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Sunday, September 25

-Morning skate, 10:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team travels to Denver, Colorado

-Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche, 6:00 p.m. PT (Ball Arena)

Monday, September 26

-Morning Skate, 10:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7:00 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

Wednesday, September 28

-Morning Skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 7:00 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

Thursday, September 29

-Team A practice, 10:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team B practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, September 30

-Morning Skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, 7:00 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

Tuesday, October 4

-Morning Skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes, 7:00 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

Wednesday, October 5

-Practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Thursday, October 6

-Morning skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team travels to Salt Lake City, Utah

-Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 6:00 p.m. PT (Vivint Arena)

Friday, October 7

-Practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Saturday, October 8

-Team travels to Boise, Idaho

-Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes 5:00 p.m. PT (Idaho Central Arena)

Golden Knights Preseason TV Schedule

Sun, Sept. 25 at Colorado 6 p.m. PT KTNV Channel 13

Mon, Sept. 26 vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m. PT AT&T SportsNet

Wed, Sept. 28 vs. Colorado 7 p.m. PT KTNV Channel 13

Fri, Sept. 30 vs. San Jose 7 p.m. PT KTNV Channel 13

Tue, Oct. 4 vs. Arizona 7 p.m. PT KTNV Channel 13

Thu, Oct. 6 Los Angeles (in Salt Lake City) 6 p.m. PT KTNV Channel 13

Sat, Oct. 8 Arizona (in Boise, ID) 5 p.m. PT KTNV Channel 13