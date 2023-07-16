Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Sign First Round Pick David Edstrom, Blackhawks Building for the Future

The Vegas Golden Knights signed their 2023 first-round pick David Edstrom to a three-year entry level contract. Edstrom was the 32nd pick of the draft and played last season with the Frölunda HC Nationell teams.

Chicago Hockey Now: It is no secret that the Chicago Blackhawks will be a Western Conference powerhouse in the not so distant future. Starting with Connor Bedard, there is plenty of talent down the pipeline. Lukas Reichel did well down the stretch last season and is poised for a possible breakout year.

Nashville Hockey Now: General manager Barry Trotz wasted no time acquiring notable free agents and now it is up to coach Andrew Brunette to get the team to win on the ice. Many new faces will be in Nashville next season as the roster turned over nearly 40 percent from last season.

Colorado Avalanche: Details have been emerging over the arrest of former Avalanche player Alex Galchenyuk.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The potential trade involving Erik Karlsson to the Penguins has hit a stalemate. San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier is looking for the best possible return for Karlsson and is trying to play multiple teams to big against themselves. The problem is the league knows that the Sharks want to move on from Karlsson, so now interested parties like the Penguins and Hurricanes are waiting on the Sharks next move. Who will emerge as the winner of this high-stakes poker game?