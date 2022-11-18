Daily Nuggets: Congrats Kessel, Trade Rumors Galore, and RIP Twitter?

Sweet noddles, Twitter might be coming to an end. I’m purposely trying to avoid all of these stories coming out about it because I feel as if the less I know, the better.

I don’t use Facebook, have Snapchat reserved for my friends, and I’m not a fan of Instagram. So fingers crossed, the silly little bird app will continue to be a thing. Follow me there @OKrepps85.

Here’s what’s up in the NHL today, with tons of trade rumors ranging from Bo Horvat to Erik Karlsson.

Vegas Golden Knights

T-Mobile: Before playing in his 1,000th straight NHL game, Phil Kessel was honored Thursday night.

The Golden Knights went on to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 to snap a two-game losing streak.

The VGK will have a quick two-game road trip starting on Saturday in Edmonton and Vancouver on Monday before returning home Wednesday for a game against the Ottawa Senators.

Injury Update: Nicolas Roy, who played half of the third period against the Coyotes, had some lower-body aggravations, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy. He expects him to be fine for next game.

The Golden Knights have been extraordinary health has been a big part of their success this season.

Uno Mas: We’re going to be changing up the game recap stories starting next game. Here’s the type of format we’ll be following- similar to Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now.

Clip of the Day: This is a certified Dang It.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

San Jose: Erik Karlsson, who has been on a tear this season (seriously, check out this assist) might be getting traded at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, if not sooner. So far, he and San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier have not discussed Karlsson waiving his no-trade clause.

Montreal: Keegan Kolesar dropped the gloves for the Vegas Golden Knights last night with Liam O’Brien. It wasn’t much of a tilt. Arber Xhekaj has him beat in terms of flare in Montreal.

Long Island: Josh Bailey, who has played over 1,000 games with the New York Islanders over the span of 15 seasons, is now a healthy scratch on the team.

Washington: Could the Washington Capitals be interested in Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat?

Arizona: It’s only a matter of time before Jakob Chychrun returns from injury and NHL trade rumors follow.

Boston: The Boston Bruins continue to be the hottest team in the NHL early on this season.

Dallas: Best wishes to Scott Wedgewood, who was stretchered out of the Dallas Stars’ Thursday night game against the Florida Panthers. According to the Stars, Wedgie is in good shape.

Calgary: Jakob Markstrom knows he has to be better this season for the struggling Calgary Flames.