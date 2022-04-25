Connect with us

Krepps on The Hockey 411 Show: Jack Eichel’s Impact and Gaining Ground in the Standings

Published

3 hours ago

on

Jack Eichel Vegas Golden Knights Organ Donor Jersey (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)

Vegas Hockey Now beat writer Owen Krepps joined The Hockey Show 411 this past weekend to discuss the Golden Knights playoff odds, Jack Eichel’s impact, and the ongoing debate regarding Robin Lehner.

Episode Description: Chris Peters from DailyFaceoff.com returns to the show to help break down the Frozen Four and Owen Krepps from Vegas Hockey Now joins for the first time to talk about the Vegas Golden Knights.

From Denver winning a national title to Vegas trying to get into the playoffs, we cover all ranges of emotions in the game of hockey. How did Denver win the title?

Does Vegas have enough luck left down the stretch? Tune in to find out!

The Golden Knights are off Monday but will play Tuesday in what will be their most important game of the season. They will play the Dallas Stars, the team they are trying to catch in the standings at 5:30 pm.

