Connect with us

Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Undergoes Successful Disk Replacement Surgery

Published

4 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights, NHL trade, Jack Eichel

New Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel underwent successful disk replacement surgery today and is expected to make a full recovery according to a release by the team.

Eichel, who had fallen out with the Buffalo Sabres medical staff over his injury, was acquired by the Golden Knights on Nov. 4th.

The blockbuster trade between the Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights saw forward Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a conditional first-round pick in 2022 and a conditional second-rounder in 2023 going to Buffalo and Eichel, the biggest prize on the market, to Vegas.

Jack Eichel missed most of the 2020-21 season after rejecting the Sabres proposal to play injured. Earlier this year, he failed his physical with the Sabres and was unceremoniously stripped of his captaincy.

Eichel is the first NHL player to have the new kind of surgery known as artificial disk replacement surgery or ADR, a complex surgical procedure where a metal and plastic prosthesis disk is inserted into the neck to help assist a worn-out intervertebral disc.

The 2015 second overall pick is expected to be out until after the NHL’s 2022 Olympic break in February.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Michael Verner Smith

Just read he just went for a walk. Doc said the disc was a mess

0
Reply

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously