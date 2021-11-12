Jack Eichel Undergoes Successful Disk Replacement Surgery

New Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel underwent successful disk replacement surgery today and is expected to make a full recovery according to a release by the team.

Statement from the Golden Knights on Jack Eichel’s successful surgery. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/BcLlX2FEfj — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 12, 2021

Eichel, who had fallen out with the Buffalo Sabres medical staff over his injury, was acquired by the Golden Knights on Nov. 4th.

The blockbuster trade between the Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights saw forward Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a conditional first-round pick in 2022 and a conditional second-rounder in 2023 going to Buffalo and Eichel, the biggest prize on the market, to Vegas.

Jack Eichel missed most of the 2020-21 season after rejecting the Sabres proposal to play injured. Earlier this year, he failed his physical with the Sabres and was unceremoniously stripped of his captaincy.

Eichel is the first NHL player to have the new kind of surgery known as artificial disk replacement surgery or ADR, a complex surgical procedure where a metal and plastic prosthesis disk is inserted into the neck to help assist a worn-out intervertebral disc.

The 2015 second overall pick is expected to be out until after the NHL’s 2022 Olympic break in February.