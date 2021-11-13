Mark Stone Takes Line Rushes; Game-Time Decision vs Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights star forward and captain Mark Stone participated in line rushes at practice Saturday in full-contact. The winger has missed the last twelve games with a lower-body injury. Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer lists Stone as a game-time decision for Saturday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Stone has been skating with the team for a handful of past practices, but Saturday marks the first time Stone has participated in line rushes. He skated with Evgenii Dadonov and Chandler Stephenson and was also seen practicing with the top powerplay unit. Stone’s official status has also been updated to day-to-day (lower-body).

“We’re going to get to the rink tonight and make some decisions.” Pete DeBoer on Mark Stone potentially returning to the lineup tonight. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 13, 2021

This news comes just one day after newly acquired Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel underwent successful artificial disk replacement surgery. Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson, Nolan Patrick, and Zach Whitecloud are the other players that remain out for the Golden Knights.

Alec Martinez, who took a skate to the face against the Minnesota Wild was not at practice and is expected to be out Saturday night.

Since coming over in a blockbuster deal with the Ottawa Senators, Stone has been dynamite for the Golden Knights and was named captain in January 2021. He has 138 points in 140 career games with the Golden Knights and 37 playoff points in 46 playoff games.

The Golden Knights are on a two-game winning streak and their third consecutive game at T-Mobile Arena. They are set to take on the struggling Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 pm.