Tom’s Daily: Five Players to Avoid; VGK Struggle in STL; more

Tom’s Daily: Vegas Golden Knights drop disappointing 3-1 game to St. Louis; Why Not? featuring Philly’s Scot Laughton; New York Islanders acquire Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac, Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks make five-player deal; Jack Campbell breaks Toronto Maple Leafs record; more.

VGK

Here’s our list of the Top Five Players to Avoid at the NHL trade deadline for the Vegas Golden Knights. (VegasHockeyNow)

The Vegas Golden Knights struggled to score despite plenty of chances last night against the St. Louis Blues in a 3-1 loss. Is it time for concern? (VegasHockeyNow)

Today’s Why Not? segment features Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton. (VegasHockeyNow)

NHL

The New York Islanders have struck the first big blow of the NHL trade deadline, acquiring Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils. (NYIHockeyNow)

The Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks have reached a five-player deal. (TSN)

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs record-breaking goaltender. Who saw this coming when Campbell came over in a trade from the LA Kings last year? (Sportsnet)

Hockeyverse

All these postponements have a ripple effect, and now it looks like the Ontario Hockey League may not play at all this season. (Ottawa Sun)