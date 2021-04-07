Tom’s Daily: Vegas Golden Knights at the NHL Trade Deadline; More

Tom’s Daily: VHN says “Why Not?” to available players in the trade rumors in a new series; Five Players to Avoid at the NHL trade deadline; Another positive test for the Vancouver Canucks; Sabres busy at the deadline; more.

VGK

A new series for the NHL tade deadline called “Why Not?” explores some of the bigger names available and how they may or may not fit with the Vegas Golden Knights. Kyle Palmieri leads off the series. (VegasHockeyNow)

Our Tom Callahan takes a look at his five players to avoid at the trade deadline for the Vegas Golden Knights. One of them would be a great fit on almost any team, but not for the VGK. (VegasHockeyNow)

You might soon be paying nine percent more for Vegas Golden Knights and Vegas Raiders tickets. (Nevada Independent)

NHL

This week’s 31 Thoughts has dropped, and as always it’s a must-read. (Sportsnet)

Could Taylor Hall be headed to Edmonton? It seems like the Oilers are actively exploring a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. (Edmonton Journal)

The Vancouver Canucks COVID-19 outbreak continues with a 21st positive test. (TSN)

A potential playoff preview between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals went to the Isles. The Islanders are somehow still flying under the radar and I don’t know how. (NYIHockeyNow)

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in an odd spot. They’re in the playoffs, but do they have enough for a deep run? If they don’t, how active could they be at the NHL trade deadline? Do they really have a shot at winning another Stanley Cup? All this and more on the next episode of PittsburghHockeyNow.

Hockeyverse

Former NHL defenseman Alexi Emelin is suffering from acute liver failure and is going to receive a transplant. (TSN)