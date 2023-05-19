Game 1 WCF, Golden Knights vs. Dallas: Lines, Odds & How to Watch

The Vegas Golden Knights embark on their fourth trip to the final four, technically their third trip to the Western Conference Final. However, they get a final-four rematch against the Dallas Stars. Game 1 is Friday at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights lines, odds, and starting goalies reflect their success, playing only 11 games over two rounds.

The puck drops just after 5:30 p.m. PT.

Get our Western Conference Final series preview here. It will be a battle in the trenches.

Adin Hill and Alec Martinez returned to practice Thursday, so the Golden Knights will be at full strength. Only Mason Marchment is potentially out of Dallas’ lineup.

In the regular season, Dallas was 3-0 against the Golden Knights, winning a pair of games via the shootout. However, Edmonton had a similar record, but Edmonton is at home.

“No, I think everything goes out the window. I mean, you’re not playing the same (game),” said Chandler Stephenson. “You’re changing things, you’re doing everything you can, always, that’s kind of the bottom line.”

Dallas’ top line has been a mixed bag. Roope Hintz is filling the net. He’s got 10 goals and 19 points in 13 games. However, Jason Robertson has only two goals but 12 points. Fellow top-liner Joe Pavelski continues to be an ageless wonder. At 38 years old, the forward formerly known as “Little Joe” has 10 points, including eight goals in eight games.

The Golden Knights are getting offense from the entire lineup. Four players have at least 10 points. Jack Eichel (14), Mark Stone (12), Chandler Stephenson (10), and Jonathan Marchessault (10) have provided a solid foundation, but third-line center William Karlsson also has eight points, including five goals.

Special Teams will also be a factor in the series. The Golden Knights PK has been taken a few punches, especially from the vaunted Edmonton Oilers power play. The VGK power play has been average, and that is one area that Dallas will seek to exploit as the Stars’ man advantage is clicking near 32% in the postseason.

The starting goaltenders are set at this point in the playoffs, barring injury or surprise. Adin Hill will take the crease for the VGK. Jake Oettinger, who has struggled at times in the playoffs, will go for Dallas.

Oettinger’s postseason save percentage is only .903. Hill has three wins in four playoff starts since taking over for the injured Laurent Brossoit.

Expected Vegas Golden Knights Lines:

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Smith-Karlsson-Roy

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Carrier-Blueger-Kolesar

Defense:

McNabb-Theodore

Martinez-Pietrangelo

Hague-Whitecloud

Goalie:

Adin Hill

Expected Dallas Stars Lines:

Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski

Special Teams:

Golden Knights Power play: 17.5%, 12th

Golden Knights Penalty Killing: 60%, 15th

Stars Power Play: 31.7%, 5th

Stars Penalty Killing: 83.3%, 3rd

Vegas Golden Knights Game Notes:

The Golden Knights were 25-15-1 at Home and 26-7-8 on Road.

The Golden Knights are the third club in NHL history to advance to the round before the Stanley Cup Final four times in their first six seasons. The New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues are the other two.

Adin Hill has a sparkling 2.19 GAA and .934 save percentage through five appearances in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Jack Eichel was in beast mode in Round Two. Eichel led the Golden Knights in points through Round 2 with nine (3-6-9) and a +9 rating.

The Golden Knights are 40-3 all-time when scoring at least three goals in the playoffs.

How to Watch:

TV: ESPN

Radio: Fox Sports 98.9 FM/1340 AM, Deportes 1460 AM

Vegas Golden Knights Bets:

The Golden Knights are favored in Game 1, going off at -125. However, if you think they’ll win by a couple of goals, the 1.5 Puckline is a tempting bet, paying +210.

And, if you believe OT games come in bunches, a 60-minute tie is paying +310.

Game 1 bets are usually drought with risk but value when you get it right. No one yet knows how the series will unfold, so the lines reflect that. We like the Golden Knights in the series and Game 1.