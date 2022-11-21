Golden Knights Takeaways: Lights, Camera, No Goal, Marching to 500, and Third Line Benched

We have a lot to talk about regarding the Vegas Golden Knight’s big 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks Monday night.

Overall, the Golden Knights can feel pretty happy about their ability to remain resilient and steal a win late. But they have a lot to work on.

The Canucks have eve more to address, especially when it comes to defending leads.

Golden Knights Takeaways

Marche500ault

Congratulations to Jonathan Marchessault for reaching 500 career games played at the NHL level. I’m not sure if he ever reaches this milestone if the Vegas Golden Knights never existed. The two are inseparable, and you can tell that Marchy enjoys being a Golden Knight and a True Misfit.

The team’s all-time leader in goals, assists, points, and games played had an assist Monday night in the win. He also was very vocal that the Canucks first goal, scored by Curtis Lazar, was offsides. Turns out it was, so Marchy gets a bonus point for his communication with the VGK video staff and Bruce Cassidy.

Lights, Camera, No Goal

What was initially thought to be the go-ahead goal for the Golden Knights and the second of the night for Mark Stone was called back for a strange reason. After review, it was found that the puck hit a camera lens through a cubbyhole, and the goal was reverted. The game remained 4-4 at the time.

The play should have been whistled dead when the puck hit the camera. Luckily for Bruce Boudreau and the Canucks, the evidence was on the ice.

Think of the camera in the same vane as the upper netting or the puck going into the bench, which makes the puck classified as out of bounds. The problem was not that there was debris on the ice, although I am curious what the rules on that are.

Pucks hitting cameras is not that uncommon. But for it to lead to a disallowed goal is something I have never seen before.

Carrie-ying the Offense

Would you look at Will Carrier go? The gritty fourth liner had himself a two-goal game, a first for him at the NHL level. He continues to be excellent on the team’s fourth line, no matter his linemates.

Last season Carrier scored a career-high 20 points in 63 games. He is on pace to break that substantially with nine points in 19 games.

Just Get To The Net

One of the first things they teach you in youth hockey is to get to the net and that good things will happen as a result. For Will Carrier and Mark Stone, this is exactly what happened Monday night. Jack Eichel put together an incredible two-assist shift, weaving around defenders in the Canucks zone.

Both of his goals hit one of his teammates and in. But they don’t ask how; they ask how many.

This happened on the other side of things as well, as the Canucks had a few goals from Tyler Myers and Andrei Kuzmenko scoring deflection goals.

Third Line Benched

Simply put, Golden Knight’s first line had been great, the Misfits have been themselves, and the fourth line has overachieved. The third line, on the other hand, has been a convoluted mess, and we wrote a full story on this a few days before Nicolas Roy’s injury caused some line shuffling.

With Jake Leschyshyn, Paul Cotter, and Phil Kessel making up the line Monday night, the trio was benched for the majority of the third period, only playing two shifts in the period total.

This adds fuel to the fire of some Golden Knights trade rumors, as added forward depth is something the team will likely need to be a true threat at the Stanley Cup.