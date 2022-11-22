Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Trade Talk, Devils a Wagon, NHL Milestones

The Vegas Golden Knights are completely off today as they return with a 1-0-1 record from Canada. They will get set for their Hockey Fights Cancer matchup Wednesday at home against the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 p.m. In the meantime, here’s what’s happening around the National Hockey League.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vancouver: Relive a wacky third period between the Golden Knights and Canucks Monday night.

The VGK escaped with the win but benched their third line of Phil Kessel, Paul Cotter, and Jake Leschyshyn and also had a very strange disallowed goal happen.

With the third line seemingly not working, the Golden Knights could look to the NHL trade market for reinforcements to become a genuinely elite Stanley Cup Contending team. Mike Hoffman, anyone?

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Long Island: Cal Clutterbuck is now remarkably the NHL’s all-time leader in hits.

Boston: Future Hockey Hall of Famer Patrice Bergeron has reached 1,000 points at the NHL level.

Philly: Remember when the Flyers were off to a good start? Well, now they have lost seven straight.

Washington: Also struggling in the Metropolitan Division are the Washington Capitals.

New Jersey: The same cannot be said about the wagon New Jersey Devils, who are, for real. 13 straight!

Dallas: Check out this spirited tilt between Jamie Benn and Josh Manson.