Vegas Golden Knights

Keegan Kolesar Avoids Arbitration, Re-Signs With Golden Knights

Published

2 days ago

on

Keegan Kolesar Vegas Golden Knights (Photo- AHL via Twitter)

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed restricted free agent forward Keegan Kolesar. The deal runs for three years with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.4 million. Kolesar and the Golden Knights avoid arbitration regarding Kolesar’s contract, which was previously set for August 10.

In 2021-22 the 25-year-old Kolesar played in 77 games and scored seven goals, 17 assists, and 24 points. He is a hard-nosed bottom-six forward who can fight, cycle in the offensive zone, and chip in on offense occasionally. Kolesar can play both right-wing and center and will help solidify the Golden Knight’s depth at forward.

With Kolesar signed and Laurent Brossoit and Nolan Patrick removed from LTIR, this gives the Golden Knights $5 million of cap space to work with for the remainder of the offseason. General manager Kelly McCrimmon still has to sign restricted free agents Nicolas Roy, Nicolas Hague, and Jake Leschyshyn.

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now

