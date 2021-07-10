The Daily: NHL Trade Market Gridlock, Players to Olympics in Jeopardy

There ain’t no rest for the wicked, but the NHL trade market is stuck in the waiting room while general managers await the release of the Kraken. The Seth Jones to Philadelphia Flyers deal appears to be dead, our network takes a poke at the (il)logical NHL draft boards, the idea of sending NHL players to the 2022 Olympics remains in jeopardy, and the Vegas Golden Knights have a gigantic opportunity to exploit the aforementioned NHL trade market.

…but money doesn’t grow on trees.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Golden Knights are exempt from the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. And that presents a HUGE opportunity to a Golden Knights trade–perhaps even one unhappy star center?

NHL Trade chatter, News, and National Hockey Now network…

Philly: Seth Jones to the Philadelphia Flyers looks DOA. Jones is still a Columbus Blue Jacket. His unwillingness to sign a long-term deal in Philadelphia is squashing the Flyers trade.

Sportsnet: Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid on the same team? The NHL players desperately want to go to return to the Olympics. But–it’s not that easy, and there are huge hurdles with money (and COVID) still to overcome as deadlines approach.

Elliotte Friedman also puts Jakub Voracek on the NHL trade block and hints at Tyler Bertuzzi, too.

Washington: Evgeni Kuznetsov for Vladimir Tarasenko? The St. Louis Blues have to trade the (former) star winger Tarasenko as the situation is untenable. Does Washington make sense?

San Jose: Here’s a really smart piece for the draftniks and a great piece on the NHL Draft (il)logic. Eric Fowle uses Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel as the prototype against Draftboard bias.

Pittsburgh: The Golden Knights are the odds-on-favorites to win the 2022 Stanley Cup. If you believe Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s methodical approach could yield a Stanley Cup next season, the oddsmakers are certainly giving you a good bet. The mightly Penguins have fallen to 25-1 on several boards.

Colorado: The Seattle Kraken will snag a pretty good player from the Colorado Avalanche. Will it be defenseman Ryan Graves (who played pretty well against Vegas) or Tyson Jost?

Boston: Charlie Coyle had a bit of a down year. It looks like he had a problem with the wheels. Since the end of the season, he has undergone a pair of knee surgeries.

Detroit: Former Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals (among others), and Detroit Red Wings player Bugsy Watson passed away at 78. He retired in 1979 as the all-time NHL leader in PIMs. His pizza place in Washington D.C. was fittingly called “The Penalty Box.” Detroit Hockey Now beat writer Bob Duff, himself an NHL historian and author, also paid tribute with a career retrospective on the former Penguin and Red Wing, who earned the “super pest” moniker.