Golden Knights Gameday
Mark Stone Scores Twice In Golden Knights 5-1 Win
Mark Stone scored twice to pace the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-1 win in St. Louis against the Blues Saturday night.
With the win Vegas wraps its season-long six-game road trip with a 4-2-0 record.
The Golden Knights also received goals from Shea Theodore, Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch. Sammy Blais scored the lone goal for the Blues.
Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his 14th win of the year, moving him into a tie for second in the league with Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer.
Vegas will now return home in preparation for a two-game set with the San Jose Sharks that begins Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Tom’s Takeaways
- The game marked the first time ever the Vegas Golden Knights have defeated the St. Louis Blues in regulation.
- Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch both scored, once again tying them for the team lead in goals with 13.
- Jonathan Marchessault recorded his 200th point with the Golden Knights by assisting on Shea Theodore’s opening goal.
- For Theodore, it was his first goal since January 22 at Arizona, a stretch of 16 games.
- The line of Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson and Max Pacioretty was a force, especially in the third period. They were able to score off the rush, establish zone time and cycle the puck, plus grind out a few goals as well. When this line is going it’s incredibly hard to beat the VGK.
- Marc-Andre Fleury started again for the Golden Knights and looked good in stopping 33-of-34 shots for the victory.
Analysis
Golden Knights penalty kill shines in win over Blues
No one was happy on the Vegas Golden Knights’ penalty kill after giving up two goals on Friday.
The PK responded in kind with maybe its best performance of the year.
The Golden Knights killed all four St. Louis Blues power plays, including a 5-on-3 for 53 seconds in the third period, keying a 5-1 victory at Enterprise Center on Saturday.
“I think we take a lot of pride in our penalty kill,” said coach Pete DeBoer. “When we looked at it yesterday, I don’t think anyone was happy with our effort or execution on it. We reset overnight and coaches did a good job identifying some things we wanted to clean up.”
On Friday. it was the Golden Knights’ power play that was the difference. Reilly Smith scored a 4-on-3 goal in overtime to give Vegas a 5-4 win for its first ever triumph in St. Louis.
Twenty-four hours later, it was one of the league’s top penalty-killing units getting the shine.
The Golden Knights had just taken a 3-1 lead at 7:25 of the third on Max Pacioretty’s team-leading 13th goal. Fifty-eight seconds later, Patrick Brown was called for high-sticking. Chandler Stephenson committed a hooking penalty 1:03 later.
St. Louis came into Saturday scoring at least once on the man advantage and were operating at a 50 percent clip (9-for-18).
“Our penalty kill gave up two last night, and we’re not used to that,” said Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.
Given the fact no game between the Golden Knights and Blues has ever understood normalcy, this seemed like the perfect time for the hockey gods to work their evil magic. It was a 1-0 game after two periods, and live totals at MGM books were taking over 3.5 goals at +167.
Pacioretty’s goal made it 3-1 and pushed the over to -224. Surely, that would’ve been work of the Blues coming back and forcing overtime, rather than the Golden Knights pulling away.
Instead, the Golden Knights saw seven attempts during that stretch of 1:57 with Brown and Stephenson in the box. Five of them were on target at Marc-Andre Fleury, and he turned each of them away.
Fleury made 34 saves in his 15th start in the past 16 games and won his 480th game, moving four behind Ed Belfour for fourth place all-time.
“They have good shooters on both sides. They get off quick one-timers,” Fleury said. “Sometimes you know what they’re going to do, but it still comes fast.”
That notwithstanding, all five Blues shots that were turned away by Fleury came from former teammate David Perron, who had his eight-game point streak snapped. Perron continued to set up shop from the left circle, but Fleury turned him away each time.
“I think a big key from that kill, too, was our guys in front were defending, blocking shots,” Fleury said. “They helped me out a lot in front of the net.”
The Golden Knights put it away 1:19 later with Stone’s second goal of the period to make it 4-1. After scoring three goals in two games at Minnesota earlier this week, Vegas responded with 10 in two games against the team right on their heels in the West Division.
“We knew what we had to do,” Stone said on the kill. “They have a good power play. You can do all you want to keep them to the outside, but they’re going to make their plays.”
Vegas’ penalty kill is now fifth-best in the league at 85.3 percent, which has shown to carry on the road when needed. The Golden Knights finished 4-2-0 on their season-long six-game road trip. They return home for a two-game set Monday against the San Jose Sharks.
This was the most important game of the season for Vegas, given the situation. It’s the final game of the trip, Fleury goes back-to-back, and the Knights respond in kind after escaping with two points Friday.
The Blues are a banged-up mess missing a lot of key guys. They’re still a solid team and will be formidable come playoff time, should the Golden Knights see them again.
“I thought the guys tonight really got it back where it’s been all year,” DeBoer said, “which is a weapon for us and the ability to take away momentum for the other team.”
Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday: Back-to-Back in St. Louis
The Vegas Golden Knights go right back the St. Louis Blues again tonight to finish out a six-game road trip after an overtime thriller went to the VGK 5-4 last night.
Vegas Golden Knights (17-6-1) at St. Louis Blues (14-8-5)
Vegas benefitted from a break when Marc-Andre Fleury came off the COVID-19 protocols list a day after he was put on because of a false positive, just in time to start last night’s game. Fleury ended up notching the win in a back-and-forth affair that saw the Golden Knights build leads of 2-0 and 3-1 before falling behind 4-3 halfway through the third period.
Fortunately Vegas rallied quickly to tie the game just 47 seconds later and won in overtime with a rare power play goal.
The same two teams go right back at it again tonight as the VGK look to stay atop the Honda West Division.
Keep An Eye On
Vegas Golden Knights
It’s been hard not to notice Dylan Coghlan as of late. He impressed the coaching staff in training camp and was a bit of a revelation this year. He came very close to making the roster initially, and now has shown himself to be someone who deserves to be in the lineup on a much more regular basis. Coghlan has shown himself to be another potentially great offensive defenseman, jumping into the play and making things happen in the offensive zone. As long as he continues to remember the defensive zone is his primary responsibility, he could be working towards the same plane as Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore.
St. Louis Blues
David Perron scored against his old team again last night. Perron is having a fantastic season for the Blues, and seems to up his game a notch when he faces his old team. He’s also currently riding an eight-game scoring streak (5-5-10). The Blues have a lot of weapons and adding Perron has really bolstered the power play, which now has goals in six straight games and is operating at a 50% clip in the month of March.
Tom’s Notes:
- St. Louis still has not lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in regulation over the course of the regular season history, going 6-0-5.
- The Blues are now on a seven-game point streak (4-0-3).
- Of the six games in the series to go past regulation, Vegas has won all five decided in overtime and lost the only shootout.
- With his next point, Jonathan Marchessault is one point from 200 with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Analysis
“Stressed” Golden Knights power play strikes in OT against Blues
The Vegas Golden Knights found the perfect recipe for their struggling power play: get a 4-on-3 in overtime.
Reilly Smith’s power-play goal 2:38 into the extra frame ended a near-six-game stretch without a goal on the man advantage, and gave the Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues, their first in St. Louis.
“We needed one,” said coach Pete DeBoer.
The Golden Knights went five games without a power-play goal, and were well on their way to a sixth before Smith’s winner. Blues defenseman Torey Krug was called for tripping Smith in the neutral zone 58 seconds into overtime to give Vegas another chance.
With 20 seconds remaining on the power play, Smith scored on a one-timer off a cross-ice feed from Jonathan Marchessault.
“Really nice to be able to help the team,” Smith said. “Sometimes the best thing you can do is put the puck on net and score an ugly one. I think that’s what we’re going to have to start doing more.”
The Golden Knights were 0-for-16 on the man advantage before Smith’s goal. Vegas didn’t have a shot on its first power play at 7:56 of the first period. What made it worse was St. Louis captain Ryan O’Reilly, one of the Blues’ best penalty killers, was called for tripping.
“The longer the streak goes when you’re not scoring, you lose a little bit of that mojo,” DeBoer said.
Vegas had four shots combined in their ensuing two power plays. Meanwhile, Smith’s game-winner was the fourth shot of that 4-on-3.
It’s much different playing 5-on-4 as to 4-on-3, but that’s a goal that could likely jumpstart a group that should be much better in that department.
The Golden Knights’ power play is in the bottom fourth of the league at 17.3 percent. The talent on that unit has the capability of being, at worst, a top-10 power play.
“We’re just stressed out there when we get out there,” said Vegas captain Mark Stone. “I think guys are thinking a little too much, panicking a little too much with the puck.”
DeBoer shook up the second unit by having Dylan Coghlan in place of Alec Martinez. Coghlan, coming off the first hat trick of his career on Wednesday, had an assist on Tomas Nosek’s goal in the second period. Moreover, Coghlan played 2:06 of his 15:23 on the man advantage.
That’ll change when Alex Pietrangelo returns from his hand injury, whenever that may be.
“We have great players who can make a great power play. We just have to relax and chill a bit,” Stone said. “I think we’ve been over-analyzing as a group the last little bit. I think if we just relax and play a little more, not freely, but let our instincts take over, I think that’s where we’re at.”
Stone scored at 14:48 of the first period for his league-leading 12th point during March. The reigning first star of the week in the NHL, Stone deflected a centering pass from Chandler Stephenson for his third goal in five games. Marchessault made it 2-0 off a rebound 41 seconds later.
The first period was a microcosm for how good the Golden Knights were; they out-attempted St. Louis 21-9 and had four high-danger chances. The top six combined for 14 of those attempts and had two goals.
But much like the prior three games between these teams, no lead is ever safe. And for the Golden Knights, who have had to rally multiple times against the Blues in recent memory, they got the pushback from St. Louis.
O’Reilly scored on a one-timer at 5:14 of the second to cut it to 2-1, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first of the year 3:24 after Nosek scored to make it 3-2.
Zach Sanford and David Perron completed the comeback and took a 4-3 lead by way of two power-play goals, only for Martinez to tie it 47 seconds after Perron’s goal.
This was the fourth consecutive meeting that went to overtime, and the Golden Knights have won three of them. St. Louis won 5-4 in a shootout on Jan. 26 in T-Mobile Arena.
“These are evenly-matched games,” Stone said. “These are the games you want to be a part of.”
The Golden Knights have at least ensured themselves a .500 record on this season-long six-game road trip. They’ll dance with the Blues one more time Saturday before heading back to Las Vegas.
That game will also be at 5 p.m. Plan ahead if it goes into overtime again.