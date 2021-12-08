Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday #25: Hispanic Heritage Night: Lines, Notes vs Stars
The Vegas Golden Knights (14-10) will be back in action Wednesday night as they take on the Dallas Stars (13-7-2) for a 7:00 pm face-off at home. The team will be hosting Hispanic Heritage Night and will wear special jerseys during warmups which the Golden Knights have teased on Twitter. As always, these jerseys will be signed and then auctioned off during the game via The Golden Knights Foundation or by texting “Heritage2021” to 76278.
ooooohhhhh 👀 pic.twitter.com/XEcC4y2IXt
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 8, 2021
The Golden Knights had an optional morning skate Wednesday morning so we do not have anything exact for the Golden Knights line combinations. Max Pacioretty missed Tuesday’s practice and Adam Brooks played on the top line with Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone. It was likely a maintenance day for Pacioretty so don’t worry.
The Golden Knights aren’t projected to have any lineup changes from last game against the Flames to today. But compared to the last time the Stars and Golden Knights played each other this is a completely different Golden Knights roster.
Here were the Golden Knights forward line combinations the last time they played the Dallas Stars (10/27/21) #VegasBorn
Marchessault- Karlsson- Smith
Krebs- Stephenson- Janmark
Dadonov- Roy- Kolesar
Carrier- Leschyshyn- Howden
— Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) December 8, 2021
“From our game perspective, I think we are starting to turn the corner with having guys back. I think it’s going to be a different test than when we were in Dallas with a limited lineup. It’s going to be a fun game,” said Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore.
The Dallas Stars enter Las Vegas with the fifth-best record in the NHL’s Pacific Division. They are led in scoring by Joe Pavelski as the 37-year old has 19 points in 22 games. It has been a consistent trend for the Stars to not get consistent scoring out of their top-two players in Jaime Benn and Tyler Seguin who sit sixth and eighth on the team in scoring respectively.
“They play to their identity they are big, they are heavy, and they are skilled. They have got defenseman that can really get up in the rush and when they are getting really good goaltending like they are lately they are a real tough out,” said Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer on the Stars.
If the team can tap into the same mindset that they had against the Calgary Flames, the Golden Knights will find themselves on top once more. The VGK played perhaps their best game of the season Sunday night in a tight game against a division rival. William Karlsson being back in the lineup has allowed for so much more depth in the team’s line combinations. The powerplay, led by Pacioretty, has also been stellar as of late as it comes out of the early season slump that it had.
PROJECTED VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINES
Offense
Max Pacioretty- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Reilly Smith
Mattias Janmark– Nicolas Roy- Evgenii Dadonov
William Carrier- Keegan Kolesar- Michael Amadio
Defense
Nicolas Hague– Alex Pietrangelo
Shea Theodore- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb- Dylan Coghlan
Goalie
Robin Lehner/Laurent Brossoit
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
Special Teams: 14.29% Powerplay (27th) and 83.32% Penalty Kill (8th).
PP1: Stone, Stephenson, Dadonov, Theodore, Pacioretty
PP2: Smith, Karlsson, Marchessault, Pietrangelo, Hague
PK1: Stephenson, Smith, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Howden, Janmark, Hague, Hutton
Injured Reserve
Jack Eichel, Nolan Patrick, Alec Martinez
PROJECTED DALLAS STARS LINES PER PUCKPEDIA
Offense
Jason Robertson- Roope Hintz- Joe Pavelski
Jacob Peterson- Jamie Benn- Alexander Radulov
Michael Raffl- Radek Faksa- Tyler Seguin
Joel Kiviranta- Luke Glendening- Denis Gurianov
Defense
Ryan Suter- John Klingberg
Esa Lindell- Miro Heiskanen
Andrej Sekera- Jani Hakanpaa
Goalie
Brayden Holtby/Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars Special Teams
26.23% Powerplay (5th) and 80.88% Penalty Kill (19th)
PP1: Radulov, Pavelski, Robertson, Hintz, Klingberg
PP2: Benn, Seguin, Gurianov, Suter, Heiskanen
PK1: Glendening, Kero, Suter, Heiskanen
PK2: Hintz, Pavelski, Lindell, Hakanpaa
Injured Reserve
Ben Bishop
How to Watch/Listen: 7:00 pm on TNT and Fox Sports 98.9 FM.