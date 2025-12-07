Golden Knights Game 28: Lines, Notes, & How to Watch vs Rangers

On Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-8) play the second game of a five-game road trip. They’ve won three straight and look to keep it going as they make their way through the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the New York Rangers (15-12-3) at Madison Square Garden.

Puck drop is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. PST.

The Golden Knights last played on Friday against the New Jersey Devils. Shea Theodore scored in the waning seconds of the first period, and Akira Schmid stood tall and shut out his former team for a 3-0 win.

The Rangers last played on Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche. They scored late to force overtime, but Nathan MacKinnon ended their comeback hopes by handing the Rangers a 3-2 overtime loss.

The Golden Knights reassigned Jesper Vikman to AHL Henderson, indicating that Carter Hart is available to start. Hart has a 4-6-3 record and a .888 average save percentage in 14 career games against the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin started for the Rangers yesterday; hence, old friend Jonathan Quick will get the nod. Quick has a record of 6-9-1 and a .886 save percentage in 16 career games against the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights Lines

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braedan Bowman

Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — Tomáš Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt — Reilly Smith — Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak

Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Akira Schmid

Rangers Lines

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafrenière

JT Miller — Vincent Trocheck — Conor Sheary

Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Brett Berard

Jonny Brodzinski — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Defense

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Goaltenders: Jonathan Quick / Igor Shesterkin

Special Teams

VGK power play: 25.3%, 5th

VGK penalty kill: 81.7%, T10th

Rangers power play: 18.8%, 16th

Rangers penalty kill: 80.0%, 22nd

Golden Knights Game Notes

The Golden Knights won their first meeting against the Rangers by a score of 3-2 in regulation. They have a record of 9-6-0 against them all-time.

No meeting between the Golden Knights and the Rangers has ever gone to overtime; all 15 have ended in regulation.

We’re on milestone watch! Brett Howden is one point away from 100 as a Golden Knight.

We’re on milestone watch! Shea Theodore is two assists away from 300 in his career.

Artemi Panarin has four goals and 18 points in 12 career games against the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights have a record of 6-2-4 on the road this season; the Rangers are 3-8-2 at home.

How to Watch

TV: Vegas 34, NHL Network

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340