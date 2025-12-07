Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Game 28: Lines, Notes, & How to Watch vs Rangers
On Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-8) play the second game of a five-game road trip. They’ve won three straight and look to keep it going as they make their way through the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the New York Rangers (15-12-3) at Madison Square Garden.
Puck drop is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. PST.
The Golden Knights last played on Friday against the New Jersey Devils. Shea Theodore scored in the waning seconds of the first period, and Akira Schmid stood tall and shut out his former team for a 3-0 win.
The Rangers last played on Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche. They scored late to force overtime, but Nathan MacKinnon ended their comeback hopes by handing the Rangers a 3-2 overtime loss.
The Golden Knights reassigned Jesper Vikman to AHL Henderson, indicating that Carter Hart is available to start. Hart has a 4-6-3 record and a .888 average save percentage in 14 career games against the Rangers.
Igor Shesterkin started for the Rangers yesterday; hence, old friend Jonathan Quick will get the nod. Quick has a record of 6-9-1 and a .886 save percentage in 16 career games against the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Lines
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braedan Bowman
Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad — Tomáš Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt — Reilly Smith — Keegan Kolesar
Defense
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak
Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Akira Schmid
Rangers Lines
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafrenière
JT Miller — Vincent Trocheck — Conor Sheary
Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Brett Berard
Jonny Brodzinski — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh
Defense
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow
Goaltenders: Jonathan Quick / Igor Shesterkin
Special Teams
VGK power play: 25.3%, 5th
VGK penalty kill: 81.7%, T10th
Rangers power play: 18.8%, 16th
Rangers penalty kill: 80.0%, 22nd
Golden Knights Game Notes
The Golden Knights won their first meeting against the Rangers by a score of 3-2 in regulation. They have a record of 9-6-0 against them all-time.
No meeting between the Golden Knights and the Rangers has ever gone to overtime; all 15 have ended in regulation.
We’re on milestone watch! Brett Howden is one point away from 100 as a Golden Knight.
We’re on milestone watch! Shea Theodore is two assists away from 300 in his career.
Artemi Panarin has four goals and 18 points in 12 career games against the Golden Knights.
The Golden Knights have a record of 6-2-4 on the road this season; the Rangers are 3-8-2 at home.
How to Watch
TV: Vegas 34, NHL Network
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340