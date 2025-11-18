Golden Knights Game 19: Lines, Notes, & How to Watch vs Rangers

On Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights (8-4-6) briefly return home before heading back on the road. They’ll face the New York Rangers (10-8-2) at T-Mobile Arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. PST.

The Golden Knights were last in action on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild. They played catch-up for most of the game and fell 3-2 in overtime.

The Rangers were last in action on Sunday at home against the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings jumped out to a lead late in the third period and snapped their three-game win streak with a 2-1 win.

Akira Schmid was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, so he’ll start. Schmid has no regular season stats against the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin starts in net for the Rangers. Shesterkin has a record of 2-2-0 and an average save percentage of .900 in four career games against the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights Lines

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braedan Bowman

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomáš Hertl — Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Reilly Smith

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak

Goaltenders: Akira Schmid / Carl Lindbom

Rangers Lines

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — JT Miller

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafrenière

Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Johnny Brodzinski

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Defense

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider

Will Borgen — Urho Vaakanainen

Goaltenders: Igor Shesterkin / Jonathan Quick

Special Teams

VGK power play: 23.1%, 11th

VGK penalty kill: 78.4%, 20th

Rangers power play: 18.0%, 20th

Rangers penalty kill: 80.4%, 15th

Golden Knights Game Notes

Last season, the Golden Knights dropped both games to the Rangers for a record of 0-2-0. They have a record of 8-6-0 against them all-time.

No meeting between the Golden Knights and the Rangers has ever gone to overtime; all 14 have ended in regulation.

Tomáš Hertl is riding an active four-game point streak.

Schmid has never faced the Rangers during the regular season. However, he does boast a record of 4-1-0 and an average save percentage of .951 in five postseason contests against them.

We’re on milestone watch! Pavel Dorofeyev is one point away from 100 in his career.

Mitch Marner has nine goals and 21 points in 23 career games against the Rangers.

Artemi Panarin has four goals and 17 points in 11 career games against the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights have a record of 4-1-2 at the Fortress this season; the Rangers are 9-1-1 on the road.

How to Watch

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340