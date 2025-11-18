Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Game 19: Lines, Notes, & How to Watch vs Rangers
On Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights (8-4-6) briefly return home before heading back on the road. They’ll face the New York Rangers (10-8-2) at T-Mobile Arena.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. PST.
The Golden Knights were last in action on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild. They played catch-up for most of the game and fell 3-2 in overtime.
The Rangers were last in action on Sunday at home against the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings jumped out to a lead late in the third period and snapped their three-game win streak with a 2-1 win.
Akira Schmid was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, so he’ll start. Schmid has no regular season stats against the Rangers.
Igor Shesterkin starts in net for the Rangers. Shesterkin has a record of 2-2-0 and an average save percentage of .900 in four career games against the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Lines
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braedan Bowman
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomáš Hertl — Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Reilly Smith
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Defense
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak
Goaltenders: Akira Schmid / Carl Lindbom
Rangers Lines
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — JT Miller
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafrenière
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Johnny Brodzinski
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh
Defense
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider
Will Borgen — Urho Vaakanainen
Goaltenders: Igor Shesterkin / Jonathan Quick
Special Teams
VGK power play: 23.1%, 11th
VGK penalty kill: 78.4%, 20th
Rangers power play: 18.0%, 20th
Rangers penalty kill: 80.4%, 15th
Golden Knights Game Notes
Last season, the Golden Knights dropped both games to the Rangers for a record of 0-2-0. They have a record of 8-6-0 against them all-time.
No meeting between the Golden Knights and the Rangers has ever gone to overtime; all 14 have ended in regulation.
Tomáš Hertl is riding an active four-game point streak.
Schmid has never faced the Rangers during the regular season. However, he does boast a record of 4-1-0 and an average save percentage of .951 in five postseason contests against them.
We’re on milestone watch! Pavel Dorofeyev is one point away from 100 in his career.
Mitch Marner has nine goals and 21 points in 23 career games against the Rangers.
Artemi Panarin has four goals and 17 points in 11 career games against the Golden Knights.
The Golden Knights have a record of 4-1-2 at the Fortress this season; the Rangers are 9-1-1 on the road.
How to Watch
TV: Vegas 34
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340