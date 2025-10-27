Golden Knights Monthly Mailbag: First 9 Games– Ask Us Anything!

The Vegas Golden Knights are nine games into the regular season.

There are two ways to look at their first nine games. First, there’s a lens of positivity. Despite not consistently playing up to their standards, the Golden Knights sit atop the Pacific Division with a 5-1-3 record. Jack Eichel is tied for the league lead in scoring with 16 points (6G, 10A) in nine games.

However, a few cracks are beginning to show. The Golden Knights have scored just five goals in the three games since placing Mark Stone on LTIR– and four came in one game. They’re still a top 10 team in goals for, but their offense comes in inconsistent spurts. Defensive breakdowns are far more frequent than in years past, and Adin Hill is injured.

That means it’s time for a mailbag.

You ask, we answer. Will the Golden Knights’ power play struggles without Mark Stone continue? Can Jack Eichel continue his offensive rampage against the league? Is 22-year-old Carl Lindbom NHL-ready? And what will become of Akira Schmid once Carter Hart is eligible to play on December 1st?

