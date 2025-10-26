Golden Knights Game 9: Lines, Notes, & How to Watch vs Lightning

The Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-2) play the second game of a back-to-back. They’ll look to get back in the win column after a poor outing yesterday. They take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (2-4-2) at Benchmark International Arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 2:08 p.m. PST.

The Golden Knights were in action yesterday against the Florida Panthers. They started slow and never managed to claw back into the fight. Sergei Bobrovsky recorded his 50th career shutout, and they fell 3-0.

The Lightning were in action yesterday against the Anaheim Ducks. They broke a four-game losing streak and won 4-3.

Carl Lindbom will make his NHL debut tonight.

Andrei Vasilevskiy starts in net tonight for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy has a record of 6-5-3 and a .894 average save percentage in 14 career games against the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights Lines

Brandon Saad — Jack Eichel — Ivan Barbashev

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomáš Hertl — Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Brandon Holtz

Brett Howden — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Goaltenders: Carl Lindbom / Akira Schmid

Lightning Lines

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli

Oliver Bjorkstrand — Dominic James — Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg

Defense

Victor Hedman — JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Charle-Edoard D’Astous — Emil Lilleberg

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders: Andrei Vasilevskiy / Jonas Johansson

Special Teams

VGK power play: 30.0%, 5th.

VGK penalty kill: 77.3%, 17th.

Lightning power play: 19.2%, T20th.

Lightning penalty kill: 89.3%, T5th.

Golden Knights Game Notes

Last season, the Golden Knights had a record of 1-1-0 against the Lightning. They’re 8-6-0 against them all-time.

The Golden Knights suffered their first regulation loss yesterday. They were the last team in the NHL to do so.

Nikita Kucherov recorded his 1000th assist yesterday. He has six goals and 22 points in 16 career games against the Golden Knights.

Tomáš Hertl will skate in his 800th NHL game today.

We’re on milestone watch! Reilly Smith is two points away from 300 as a Golden Knight.

We’re on milestone watch! Ivan Barbashev is two points away from 300 in his career.

The last time these two teams faced off, defenseman Emil Lilleberg refused to answer the bell after injuring Tomáš Hertl with a dirty hit. There’s certainly a possibility of retribution today.

The VGK are 2-1-1 on the road this season; the Lightning are 1-3-0 at home.

How to Watch

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340