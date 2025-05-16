Daily Nuggets: Why Golden Knights Failed; Trade Proposals; Jets!

Good morning, folks. It’s been over 24 hours since the Vegas Golden Knights were eliminated in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ve all had ample time to reflect on what went wrong, and we’ll talk about why the season ended how it did.

And then, we’ll shift into offseason mode.

Elsewhere in the Daily Nuggets, there were two potential series-clinching games on Thursday. One team rose to the occasion and staved off elimination; the other crumbled under the pressure and couldn’t get it done.

Tonight, there will be another– in my opinion, Game 6 between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs is the most compelling postseason game involving the Leafs in years. This could be the end of an era in Toronto or the start of a shot at redemption. And I can’t wait to watch the sparks fly.

Okay. Let’s get into it!

Golden Knights News

This Golden Knights team had so much potential. From the depth to the power play, during the regular season, they scored at will. But no one will remember that. Instead, what stands out will be the way the season ended, with 127 scoreless minutes against Stuart Skinner.

So. What went wrong? Let’s discuss:

After today, we’re officially going to shift into offseason mode. We’ll discuss which, if any, free agents the Golden Knights should bring back. We’ll look at players hitting the market on July 1st and analyze who could help this team. The Golden Knights don’t have many assets, but we’ll try to identify a few potential trade targets.

But first, the Golden Knights hold their exit interviews today. So stay tuned.

NHL News, Rumors, & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: I’ll admit it– I was wrong about the Washington Capitals. I really thought that they were good enough to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals, at least. But it wasn’t to be; the Carolina Hurricanes closed out LT– and Alex Ovechkin & Co.– in five games.

Sportsnet: Well, at least the hockey world gets one Game 6. Connor Hellebuyck recorded his second shutout against the Dallas Stars, keeping the Winnipeg Jets alive to fight another day.

Florida Hockey Now: In a pivotal Game 5, the Panthers ran the Toronto Maple Leafs right out of their own building. Can they carry the momentum over into a potential series-clinching Game 6? Let’s all find out.

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers got their guy behind the bench. Now, they just have to improve their roster and make a playoff push. They probably don’t have the return needed to reunite Tocchet with reigning Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes, but perhaps they could take a gamble on someone like Bowen Byram.

New Jersey Hockey Now: I mean, are the Devils cursed? Injuries to star players like Jack Hughes and Jonas Siegenthaler derailed a potential Stanley Cup run. If that wasn’t enough, their captain, Nico Hischier, appears to have suffered a lower-body injury while playing in the IIHF World Championship.

TSN: The Hockey Canada trial continues. On Thursday, former Arizona Coyotes draft pick Tyler Steenberger again took the (virtual) stand and testified about a group chat between everyone involved. Four of them are currently NHL players– including Brett Howden.

FOR MORE GOLDEN KNIGHTS NEWS AND UP-TO-DATE COVERAGE, VISIT VEGAS HOCKEY NOW AND LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE.

FOLLOW US ON 𝕏:

@VegasHockeyNow

@h_kirk6