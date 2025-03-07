Golden Knights Game 62, Flightless Birds; Lines, Notes, & How to Watch vs Penguins

The Vegas Golden Knights (37-18-6) play the fourth of a five-game homestand on Friday. They’ve won three in a row and six of their last seven games. They’ll host the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-30-10) at T-Mobile Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The Golden Knights are coming off a dominant win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team defended well, the offense roared to life, and Adin Hill was stellar. Zach Whitecloud dropped the gloves, and Noah Hanifin was at the top of his game; the Golden Knights routed the Maple Leafs 5-2 on national television.

The Penguins, on the other hand, have lost three in a row. The Penguins have been playing smart, structured hockey, but you wouldn’t know it from the box score; they have a record of 1-6-1 over their past eight games. On Tuesday, they visited the Colorado Avalanche, were the better team… and lost 4-1.

Ilya Samsonov starts in net for the Golden Knights. He has a record of 3-3-1 and an average save percentage of .915 in seven career games against the Penguins.

The Penguins have not named a starting goaltender. Tristan Jarry, who hasn’t played an NHL game since January 14th, has a record of 4-2-0 and an average save percentage of .921 in six career games against the Golden Knights. Alex Nedeljkovic has a record of 1-0-0 and an average save percentage of .979 in two career games against the Golden Knights.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon stayed true to his word and took it easy at the trade deadline this year. They reacquired Reilly Smith, who looks like he’ll slot into the lineup against the Penguins. William Karlsson isn’t ready to return to action tonight, but he’s expected to play on the upcoming road trip.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now has informed me that although the Penguins made a flurry of moves over the past few days, they do, in fact, have 18 skaters. Their lines are very subject to change.

Golden Knights Lines

Tanner Pearson-Jack Eichel-Mark Stone

Brandon Saad-Tomáš Hertl-Pavel Dorofeyev

Ivan Barbashev-Brett Howden-Keegan Kolesar

REILLY SMITH-Nicolas Roy-Cole Schwindt

Defense

Nicolas Hague-Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin-Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb-Kaedan Korczak

Goaltender: Ilya Samsonov

Projected Penguins Lines

Rickard Rakell-Sidney Crosby-Bryan Rust

Tommy Novak-Evgeni Malkin-Philip Tomasino

Danton Heinen-Kevin hayes-Emil Bemström

Boko Imama-Blake Lizotte-Noel Acciari

Defense

Ryan Shea-Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk-Erik Karlsson

Vladislav Kolyachonok-Ryan Graves

Goaltenders: Alex Nedeljkovic/Tristan Jarry

Special Teams

Golden Knights power play: 28.6%, 3rd. Golden Knights penalty kill: 76.8%, tied for 19th.

Penguins power play: 23.9%, 9th. Penguins penalty kill: 78.3%, 17th.

Game Notes

This is the first meeting between the Golden Knights and the Penguins this season; they’re scheduled to face off again in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Jack Eichel will skate in his 600th game on Friday night.

Nearly two years after skating in his 399th regular season game with the Golden Knights, Reilly Smith will skate in his 400th.

Noah Hanifin has an active four-game point streak and a three-game multipoint streak. He has 2-5-7 over that stretch.

Mark Stone has been a Penguins killer his entire career. He has 11 goals and 23 points in 19 games against the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby, who was NOT traded to the Colorado Avalanche, has three goals and seven assists in 11 career games against the Golden Knights.

A few hours ago, first-ever Golden Knights draft pick Cody Glass was on the Penguins’ roster; they’ve since traded him to the New Jersey Devils.

The Golden Knights have a record of 23-6-3 at the Fortress this season; the Penguins are 10-17-5 on the road.

How to Watch

TV: Vegas 34

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340