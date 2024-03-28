Rumble in the Tundra, Golden Knights Game 73: Lines, Notes & How to Watch vs. Jets

The Vegas Golden Knights (39-29-8) have solidified their playoff standing after the first two games of their four-game Central Division road trip. They let one slip away against the Nashville Predators, allowing three third period goals, but still earned a loser point to pad their lead over the St. Louis Blues. However, on Thursday, the Golden Knights face the quiet giant of the Central, the Winnipeg Jets (44-22-6) at the Canada Life Centre.

The Stanley Cup playoff seeds are tight. Golden Knights currently lead St. Louis by six points for the final wild card but remain hot on the heels of the LA Kings for third place in the Pacific. The VGK trail by just one point but have played just one more game.

The Golden Knights were ready to end the longest points streak in the NHL this season. They pinned but couldn’t finish the Nashville Predators Tuesday. With a 4-1 lead in the third period, Nashville scored early, then scored two goals in 40 seconds after Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy lost an offsides challenge on the first goal, and Nashville quickly converted on the subsequent power play.

Nashville upped their points streak to 18 games.

The Golden Knights have been to overtime in two straight games (St. Louis, Nashville).

Winnipeg has stumbled lately, going 0-3-1, losing in OT to the Edmonton Oilers, 4-3.

Golden Knights Lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Cotter-Stephenson-Amadio

Dorofeyev-Karlsson-Mantha

Howden-Roy-Kolesar

Defense:

Hague-Hanifin

McNabb-Theodore

Hutton-Whitecloud

Goalie

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Jets Lines

Connor-Scheifele-Iafalo

Ehlers-Monohan-Toffoli

Niederreiter-Lowry-Appleton

Barron-Gustafsson-Namestnikov

Defense:

Morrisey-Demelo

Dillon-Pionk

Stanley-Samberg

Goalies:

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Golden Knights Game Notes

Ivan Barbashev netted his 100th career goal in the OT loss to Nashville.

Anthony Mantha has four points in his last three games.

Shea Theodore scored his first goal since returning to the Vegas lineup on Feb. 20 and now owns 19 points (1-18—19) in

his last 17 games.

Chandler Stephenson posted his third-consecutive 30-assist season with his helper on Theodore’s goal.

William Karlsson scored his 25th goal of the season, which is the most he’s scored in a season since 2017-18 when he potted 43.

The Golden Knights are 29-17-6 this season with Jack Eichel in the lineup and 17-3-1 when he scores.

How to Watch

TV: Scripps Sports

Radio: Fox Sports 98.9 FM/1340 AM