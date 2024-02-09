Golden Knights: Whitecloud Scratch Could be Sign of Imminent Transaction

Coach Bruce Cassidy scratched Zach Whitecloud against the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night in favor of Daniil Miromanov. Due to various injuries, Miromanov’s last NHL game was on Dec. 31, 2022.

Why was Whitecloud scratched and not Kaeden Korczak? Both players are right-handed shots, Miromanov drawing in for Korczak would have made sense. There was no indication of an injury to Whitecloud, meaning coach Cassidy felt Korczak in the lineup over Whitecloud gave the Golden Knights a better chance to win over the Coyotes.

The team may be keeping an injury to Whitecloud under wraps. It would not be a surprise. On Jan. 20, 2022, Whitecloud was a late scratch due to his back seizing up during pre-game warmups. Could something similar have happened earlier in the day?

The Golden Knights blue line is getting crowded. The healthy defensemen are Alex Pietrangelo, Alec Martinez, Brayden McNabb, Whitecloud, Nic Hague, Korczak, and Miromanov. Ben Hutton and Tobias Bjornfot are on injured reserve. Bjornfot has been practicing with the team and it is a matter of days until he can return to the lineup. Shea Theodore remains on long-term injured reserve. Coach Cassidy mentioned last week that Theodore and Hutton are skating on their own and they have no timetable for return.

The Golden Knights have $2.8 million of cap space available. Theodore’s cap hit is $5.2 million. The Golden Knights can send Brendon Brisson and Korczak to the Henderson Silver Knights and free up $1.7 million of cap space. That leaves an additional $700,000 of cap space that would have to be cleared up before Theodore can rejoin the active roster.

Potential Transactions

Is Whitecloud on the trading block? The short answer is yes, Whitecloud and nearly every member of the Golden Knights are always on the trading block. There is a minimal chance that general manager Kelly McCrimmon is actively shopping the 27-year-old who has an AAV of $2.75 million through the 2027-28 season. But if the right deal were to come along, McCrimmon would consider it.

Does Bjornfot fit into the Golden Knights’ short-term plans? Bjornfot is 22 years old and already has appeared in 119 NHL games. The Los Angeles Kings waived Bjornfot earlier in the season and the Golden Knights claimed him. Is Bjornfot the missing link to the Golden Knights repeating as Stanley Cup champions? Of course not, but he is a good guy to have around in case of injuries.

The likely scenario is the Golden Knights waiving Bjornfot once Theodore can return. The hope is no team claims Bjornfot, and he goes to Henderson. The Golden Knights lost Brayden Pachal through waivers when the Calgary Flames claimed him last week.

Did the Golden Knights dress Miromanov to showcase him to the league? This is a possibility. Miromanov slots in behind Hutton and Korczak on the Golden Knights’ defensive depth chart, or that is what we thought before Thursday’s game against the Coyotes. The 26-year-old had 6 points in 14 games with the Golden Knights last season before getting injured. Miromanov has many of the same traits as Theodore. The Golden Knights powerplay has been struggling, Miromanov has performed well on the powerplay with the Silver Knights.

Teams will not be lining up to offer a big return for Miromanov, but the Golden Knights may rather trade Miromanov for something instead of giving up Bjornfot for nothing.

Something no one saw coming: It is doubtful that the Golden Knights make a big splash and move a household name before the deadline. Or is it?