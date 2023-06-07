Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Breaking Florida, Kings Big Trade

One wonders if Vegas Golden Knights’ original Misfit Jonathan Marchessault knew what he was saying or just said it. With him, both are equally plausible. The VGK are buckling the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final and trying to create doubt within Florida. Also in the Nuggets, the LA Kings were part of the big three-way deal with the Philadelphia Flyers, who may also have Carter Hart on the NHL trade block. Alex DeBrincat is in the trade rumors, too, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have decisions looming.

Vegas Golden Knights / Stanley Cup Final:

Vegas Hockey Now: The Golden Knights are seizing this Stanley Cup with both hands. They’re creating doubt within Florida. The latest 4 Thoughts (Ok, the first 4 Thoughts) on the Golden Knights juggernaut.

Go inside the Golden Knights locker room — “Marchy” let rip after Game 2. The original Misfit didn’t care, “We know we have them,” said Jonathan Marchessault.

And–the legend of Adin Hill grows.

Florida Hockey Now: Blame Sergei Bobrovsky? Or, as Colby Guy writes, play better in front of him! Florida Panthers analysis.

Colleague George Richards knows the score. It will take more than a little Sunrise special for the Panthers to get turn it around.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now:

LA Hockey Now: The big trade on Tuesday — the NHL trade rumors never picked it up. The Philly Flyers traded Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal, including the Kings dumping Cal Peterson on Philly. The LA Kings trade.

Philly Hockey Now: From the Flyer’s side, the deal’s inner workings that netted them a first-round pick, a failing goalie, and tools to rebuild. Flyers trade news.

After that trade, the NHL trade rumors swirled about Carter Hart. We’re not sure about the sourcing, but they’re out there.

Montreal Hockey Now: Would Hart be a good fit for the rebuilding Montreal Canadiens?

Chicago Hockey Now: The great debate in Chicago — if Alex DeBrincat is on the NHL trade block, should the Chicago Blackhawks make a run?

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils will begin talks with acquired winger Timo Meier.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The first decision of the Kyle Dubas era — Will the Pittsburgh Penguins buy out winger Mikael Granlund?

NYI Hockey Now: Another team to keep an eye on on the NHL trade market this offseason is the New York Islanders