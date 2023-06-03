Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Calm, NHL Trade Talk, a Team in Salt Lake City?

This is why you participate. This is why you watch the games in October. And THIS is the Stanley Cup Final. The Vegas Golden Knights have a workmanlike attitude permeating their team. We asked the boys about their “moment” when they knew the team could win it all. The Golden Knights have three big advantages over the Florida Panthers are the series begins. Also in the Nuggets, the Winnipeg Jets will fill the NHL trade rumors, the Colorado Avalanche have more questions as the body cam footage from the Valeri Nichushkin incident was released, and the Pittsburgh Penguins continued cleaning house.

Also, San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson wants to see the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup.

There was an air of calm around the Golden Knights Friday at Stanley Cup media day. I got some interesting reactions to my questions, which were contemplative and thoughtful. No one seemed nervous or tense. There is a workmanlike feel around this team.

I like it. But you never know until that puck drops.

This will be a fun series, and this time I think you'll see the Golden Knights swimming in Vegas fountains.

Let’s get to the hockey…

Vegas Golden Knights / Stanley Cup Final:

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now:

