Hustler Club Offering Golden Knights Lap Dances if they Win Stanley Cup

If the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup, the Golden Knights players may have a few more options for a Cup party than most who hoist Lord Stanley’s chalice.

Many players take the Cup to their hometowns. Others take it on a tour of their current city and party with fans in public displays of gratitude. Alex Ovechkin swam in a public fountain, but we probably don’t need to remind Golden Knights fans of 2018.

Sorry.

Last year, Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon promised a site that many wish they had pictures of — a drunk Sidney Crosby.

“I’ve been the drunkest guy at two of his, so he better be the drunkest guy at mine,” MacKinnon said of his Nova Scotia buddy and childhood hero.

No pictures ever surfaced of Crosby.

For a trophy that has in its history been lost for years (only to be found in an elderly woman’s flower garden being used as a planter), forgotten at a lake, dented, and dropped in a pool, this next chapter could be unique.

In a story that could be captioned “Only in Las Vegas,” the local Hustler strip club is offering the Golden Knights free lapdances and VIP membership. From our new favorite Fox 5 reporter:

As an extra victory incentive, Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club says it will give Vegas Golden Knights players "platinum VIP membership access & free lap dances for life" if the team wins the Stanley Cup. #OnlyinVegas pic.twitter.com/OMQtYobDR0 — Feven Kay (@Feven_Kay) June 1, 2023

So, just in case you needed an excuse to visit a strip club in Vegas, hey, it’s for hockey research. You might see the Stanley Cup or meet a Golden Knights player.

The two-drink minimum probably won’t be an issue.