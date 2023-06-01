Daily Nuggets: Cassidy Apologizes, Penguins FINALLY Get Dubas

The Vegas Golden Knights had an earned day off Wednesday. Coach Bruce Cassidy fulfilled his media obligation and in the process, sidetracked to address an issue no one raised. He apologized to the Arizona Coyotes. He shared what he learned from his 2019 Stanley Cup Final appearance as the bench boss of the Boston Bruins. The Toronto Maple Leafs replaced Kyle Dubas on Wednesday, then the Pittsburgh Penguins ended their weeks-long dance by finally … FINALLY … hiring Dubas. Ron Francis got a spiffy new contract in Seattle, John Tavares might be on the NHL trade block and we’ve got a few more potential trade rumors, too.

But, it’s the Stanley Cup Final. The Fortress.

Trust me, Vegas, don’t sleep at this moment. Not that you will, but don’t take it for granted, don’t expect these … in short, don’t let yourselves be spoiled by success. Cherish it rather than expect it. I’ve covered enough teams in my 20 years of experience to see fans come to demand or expect high levels of success. When you get there, everything is much less fun.

And if you’re lucky enough to see that glorious 34-pound silver chalice rolling down Las Vegas Blvd, soak it in. There are teams that have been in existence for more than 40 years but have not won it.

Vegas Golden Knights / Stanley Cup Final:

Vegas Hockey Now: We asked Bruce Cassidy a question about learning from his past. He stopped after a moment and veered into addressing a whoopsie he made last week after Game 5 vs. Dallas when he tossed the Arizona Coyotes under the bus. Bruce Cassidy apologized.

I admit I love covering Cassidy, who also said, “I’d be an idiot if I didn’t learn anything (from 2019)”

Here is Cassidy discussing what he learned from losing the 2019 Stanley Cup Final and the Golden Knights advantages.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers’ power play is heating up. And that’s good because the VGK penalty-kill is still ice cold. Florida Panthers advantage.

Sportsnet: Florida isn’t the first Cinderella to make it to the big dance. Here’s how they fared.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now:

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Finally. The Pittsburgh Penguins finally got their man. Six weeks after kicking Ron Hextall and Brian Burke to the curb, they got one of the best as president of hockey ops — Kyle Dubas.

Philly Hockey Now: Hmmmm — Daniel Briere’s latest comments show that no Flyers player is untouchable on the NHL trade market.

Toronto Star: Nick Kypreos thinks it will be John Tavares with an $11 million AAV on the NHL trade block.

TSN: GM Ronnie Francis gets a shiny new contract extension in Seattle.

Sportsnet: Brad Treliving is now the Toronto Maple Leafs GM, and why that makes the most sense.

New Jersey Hockey Now: GM Tom Fitzgerald has a lot of work to do. He has more than a handful of free agents. What will he do? New Jersey Devils off-season analysis.

Yes, we have new colleagues in New Jersey!

Boston Hockey Now: After a rough year in Calgary, Milan Lucic is pondering his NHL future.

Nashville Hockey Now: Former Predators player and former Panthers’ coach Andrew Brunette has come full circle as the new coach of the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: Here’s a fun one, and I think a few Golden Knights fans would like to begin adding their own collection. A look back at the Cup-clinching goals for the Chicago Blackhawks.